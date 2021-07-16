-
2021 July 16 11:03
CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from India to North Europe & the Mediterranean
CMA CGM has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge :
This PSS will apply as follows:
Origin : From India
Destination : To North Europe, Baltic, Mediterranean, Black Sea, North Africa & Morocco
Cargo : Dry
Amounts USD 1,000 per container
Date of application: August 1st, 2021, date of loading in the origin ports until further notice0 Links
Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM
2021 July 16
2021 July 15
2021 July 14
2021 July 13
|18:39
|Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 6M’2021 fell by 7% Y-o-Y
|18:20
|Port of Gothenburg classed as excellent in gender equality survey