2021 July 16 11:03

CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from India to North Europe & the Mediterranean

CMA CGM has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge :

This PSS will apply as follows:

Origin : From India

Destination : To North Europe, Baltic, Mediterranean, Black Sea, North Africa & Morocco

Cargo : Dry

Amounts USD 1,000 per container

Date of application: August 1st, 2021, date of loading in the origin ports until further notice