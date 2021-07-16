  The version for the print
    ClassNK and the Carbon Trust sign agreement to support progress of offshore wind power generation in Japan

    ClassNK, an internationally recognised classification society and the Carbon Trust, a global climate change consultancy, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the progress of offshore wind power generation in Japan, according to the company's release.

    As independent organisations with shared values this agreement will enable ClassNK and the Carbon Trust to collaborate on assisting national initiatives to improve progress in areas that are critical to the successful implementation of offshore wind projects, including acceleration of industrial development and technical innovation, regulatory and policy reform, standardisation and increasing skills in the industry. 

    In December 2020, Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) published its Green Growth Strategy, which includes the offshore wind industry as one of 14 sectors expected to grow. In addition, the Public-Private Council has established the Vision for Offshore Wind Power Industry to enhance the competitiveness of the offshore wind sector, accelerate efforts to promote effective and efficient R&D and strengthen the supply chain to reach the target of 10GW by 2030 and 30-45GW by 2040. 

    The Carbon Trust has a strong track record in helping to scale up offshore wind globally by providing strategic and policy advice to governments and industry, and by accelerating innovation and cost reduction through a portfolio of industry-leading collaborative research, development and demonstration programmes. Meanwhile, ClassNK has longstanding and well-respected knowledge in the maritime sector and recently expanded its wind power-related certification services, such as type approval and wind farm certification for obtaining permissions in line with Japan’s regulations. The MOU will enable the deep expertise of both organisations to be combined and will benefit the future competitiveness of the Japanese offshore wind power industry. 

    ABOUT THE CARBON TRUST: 

    Established in 2001, the Carbon Trust works with businesses, governments and institutions around the world, helping them contribute to, and benefit from, a more sustainable future through carbon reduction, resource efficiency strategies, and commercialising low carbon businesses, systems and technologies. 

    ABOUT CLASSNK: 

    Established in 1899, ClassNK is a classification society dedicated to safety and environmental protection through third-party certification with its 1,700 staff and 130 offices. On top of diverse technical services including surveys and classifications of ships and marine structures based on its own rules, statutory certifications on behalf of more than 100 flag states, management system certifications in line with ISO and other industry standards, and various wind power-related certifications, ClassNK has committed to provide the industry with its full support to pave the way for digitalization and decarbonization challenges.

