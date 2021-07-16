2021 July 16 10:09

No significant evolution in crude oil prices

As of July 16, 08:28, Brent Crude futures price for September settlement remained nearly flat, trading at $ 73,47 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange gained 0.6% to close at $ 71,69 a barrel.



Oil prices show little changes amid expected coronavirus restrictions and uncertainty over the OPEC+ deal.