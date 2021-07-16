  The version for the print
  2021 July 16 10:09

    No significant evolution in crude oil prices

    As of July 16, 08:28, Brent Crude futures price for September settlement remained nearly flat, trading at $ 73,47 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange gained 0.6% to close at $ 71,69 a barrel.

    Oil prices show little changes amid expected coronavirus restrictions and uncertainty over the OPEC+ deal.

2021 July 16

14:42 Concordia Damen held naming ceremony for twin inland container vessels for Den Bosch Max BV
14:41 Extra Container Capacity Antwerp to receive European funding
14:31 First drone traffic system is being tested at the Port of Hamburg
14:03 CMA CGM to offer a new intermodal rail solution from/to Aswan, Egypt
13:08 Global Ports posts its Q2 and H1 2021 operational results
12:14 CTSP handled first express container train as part of a new service for cargo delivery from Yekaterinburg
12:04 ABS verifies SBM Offshore’s AI-powered mooring solution
11:43 Samskip strengthens presence in the Nordics led by new subsidiary in Finland
11:36 Vympel Shipyard lays keel for Grachonok-class anti-saboteur boat (Project 21980)
11:03 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from India to North Europe & the Mediterranean
10:20 ClassNK and the Carbon Trust sign agreement to support progress of offshore wind power generation in Japan
10:09 No significant evolution in crude oil prices
09:57 Latvia’s Port of Ventspils six-month volume down 14% Y/Y
09:46 MABUX: bunker indexes may continue downward changes on July 16
08:49 Baltic Dry Index as of Jul 15

2021 July 15

18:24 Rosneft Bunker successfully refuels the TS Khersones with low-sulfur fuel
18:16 ClassNK and the Carbon Trust sign agreement to support progress of offshore wind power generation in Japan
17:12 NOVATEK creates a subsidiary to develop domestic LNG fuel market
16:31 EU overreach threatens to sink shipping’s decarbonisation efforts, warns ICS
16:26 DAMEN is the General Sponsor of the 4th International Conference Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet
16:03 Port of Rotterdam welcomes the NAIADES III Action Plan for inland waterway transport
16:02 PortNews to provide information support to the NEVA-2021 participants
15:13 Dublin Port volumes down 2.1% in H1 2021
15:03 Associated British Ports publishes its Annual Review 2021
14:43 Cargo transhipment in North Sea Port rises in the first half of the year
14:12 WindFloat Atlantic becomes the world’s first classed offshore windfarm
13:47 Nearly 1 million tonnes of Sibanthracite’s coking coal exported in H1 2021 via Port of Taman
13:32 Wärtsilä launches major test programme towards carbon-free solutions with hydrogen and ammonia
13:19 NOVATEK establishes Climate and Alternative Energy Subcommittee
12:51 RINA to undertake Tunisia Interconnection marine feasibility
12:12 Port of Los Angeles container volumes up 27% to 876,430 TEUs in June 2021
11:09 Port Kavkaz six-month volume drops 12% Y/Y
11:02 Damen Shipyards Den Helder completes maintenance and modernisation of HNLSM Snellius
10:52 Maersk to redesign its ocean network in West & Central Asia to create customer value
10:43 Maintenance dredging kicked off at the Port of Ust-Luga
10:09 Crude oil prices decline on OPEC+ news
10:02 European shipowners welcome the Fit for 55 climate package but fear lack of consistency among proposals may undermine increased climate ambition
09:53 Seanergy announces new time charter agreement and new financing agreement of $30.9 million
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of July 14
09:05 MABUX: bunker indexes may demonstrate downward changes on July 15

2021 July 14

18:22 New COO for APM Terminals Spanish Gateways
18:16 Mastermind Shipmanagement and DESMI Ocean Guard signed a frame agreement for the supply of 13 BWMS
17:14 DMS Holland to distribute Anti Rolling Gyro
16:45 Subsea 7 awarded contract in the Middle East
16:25 ADNOC invests over $750 mln in drilling-related services
16:05 Peab rebuilds ferry berths for electric ferries in Nordland
15:49 Vladimir Korolev named as Severnaya Verf Shipyard Board Chairman
15:41 Volkswagen Group orders four more ships with dual-fuel engines
15:20 Volga Shipping kicks off its 2021-2030 newbuilding programme with four dry bulk carriers order
14:13 Olympic Subsea to deploy Vessel Insight across its fleet
13:11 ESL Shipping, SSAB and Port of Oxelösund start Virtual Arrival trial in the Luleå-Oxelösund traffic
12:11 Pilbara Ports Authority total throughput up to 724.7 million tonnes in last financial year
11:10 DEME Offshore successfully installs DolWin6 HVDC cable with ‘Living Stone’ operating on LNG
10:20 Wärtsilä’s LNG experience key to multi-engine order for new Italian ferry
10:10 Baltic Dry Index as of Jul 13
09:58 First of seven new services welcomed at Cai Mep
08:57 Crude oil prices decline on Delta variant fears
08:45 MABUX: bunker indexes may demonstrate upward changes on July 14

2021 July 13

18:39 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 6M’2021 fell by 7% Y-o-Y
18:20 Port of Gothenburg classed as excellent in gender equality survey