2021 July 16 09:57

Latvia’s Port of Ventspils six-month volume down 14% Y/Y

Freight traffic between January and June at the Port of Ventspils in Latvia reached 5.83 million tonnes, which is a 14.2% decline on the same period a year before, the port authority statistics showed.

The six-month cargo volume includes 3.42 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo handled at the port, 1.08 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo and 1.33 million tonnes of break-bulk cargo.



There were 580 ship calls in the reporting period: 414 dry cargo vessels and 166 tankers.



Ventspils port is located near Venta river. There are terminals for loading and unloading of crude and oil products, liquid chemicals and fertilizers, metal and coal, timber and fish, containers and Ro-Ro trailers. In 2019, the port handled 20.46 million tonnes of cargo (+0.8%, year-on-year).