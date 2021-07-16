2021 July 16 09:46

MABUX: bunker indexes may continue downward changes on July 16

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) decreased on July 15



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 455.25 (-6.71)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 562.92 (-8.12)

MGO - USD/MT – 655.21 (-2.85)



MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index, available from April 29, 2021 and calculated as the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, slightly decreased on July 16 down to 769.71 USD/MT (-0.20 USD). The LNG Bunker Index exceeds the price of MGO LS at the Port of Rotterdam by $ 179.71 (590 USD/MT as of July 15). The price difference increased (plus 5.80 USD compared to the previous day). More LNG Bunker Indexes on www.mabux.com.



As of July 15, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel remained undervalued in all selected ports: from minus $ 21 in Houston (minus $ 26 the day before (t.d.b.)) and minus $ 34 (minus $ 35 t.d.b) in Fujairah to minus $ 35 (minus $ 41 t.d.b.) in Rotterdam and minus $ 50 (minus $ 53 t.d.b.) in Singapore. The most significant change was registered in Rotterdam– minus $6.



VLSFO, according to MABUX DBP Index, was also underestimated in all selected ports. The undercharging ranged from minus $25 in Houston (versus minus $ 33 t.d.b.) and minus $ 11 (minus $ 16 t.d.b.) in Rotterdam to minus $ 41 (minus $47 t.d.b.) in Fujairah and minus $ 42 (minus $ 51 t.d.b.) in Singapore. The biggest change of underestimation level was registered in Singapore: the decrease of $ 9.



On July 15, MABUX DBP Index also registered the underpricing of MGO LS in all selected ports, ranging from minus $ 22 (minus $ 24 t.d.b.) in Houston to minus $ 59 (minus $ 53 t.d.b.) in Rotterdam, minus $82 (minus $72 t.d.b.) in Singapore and minus $ 66 (minus $62 t.d.b.) in Fujairah. The most significant change of underestimation level was registered in Singapore (increase of $ 10).



We expect bunker prices may continue to decrease today. 380 HSFO may fall by 4-7 USD, VLSFO – by 6-9 USD. The price for MGO may decrease by 7-10 USD.



Source: www.mabux.com