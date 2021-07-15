2021 July 15 16:26

DAMEN is the General Sponsor of the 4th International Conference Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet

The international Damen Shipyards Group for the fourth time acts as the General Sponsor of the International Conference “Development of the Icebreaking and Support Fleet". This decision was made on the basis of many years of fruitful cooperation between the conference organizer, the PortNews media group and Damen.



The conference will take place in St. Petersburg, September 20, 2021 on the "zero" day of the international exhibition "NEVA 2021".



The Conference is a convenient and helpful opportunity for networking of shipbuilders, customers and contractors related to the icebreaking, maintenance, rescue and salvage services provided to ensure shipping and port operations.



Largest operators of icebreaking, towing, bunkering, rescue, dredging and crew transfer fleet, both foreign and Russian shipbuilding companies, naval architecture and marine engineering firms, stevedoring companies, state regulators, all have been invited to participate in the conference.



We expect over 150 full-time participants. A catalog of conference participants will be published.



IAA PortNews will host the conference webcast in Russian and English, which will significantly increase the audience of the international conference. Then the conference video will be available on the IAA PortNews website.



Gorinchem, Netherlands headquartered Damen Shipyards Group (established in 1927) incorporates 54 companies worldwide (24 in the Netherlands and 28 — around the world). The Group has 36 owned shipyards (25 based in the Netherlands and 29 — across the world), numerous partner yards, 5 engineering and other companies (13). DAMEN employs 12,000 people worldwide (3,500 — in the Netherlands), including 1,000 engineers. In total, Damen Shipyards Group has built 6,500 vessels and in 2018 delivered 176 ships. DAMEN specializes in building tugs, workboats, patrol vessels, high speed craft, cargo vessels, dredgers, offshore support vessels, oil-spill response vessels, frigates and mega yachts. DAMEN also offers a variety of marine components, especially nozzles, (flap-type) rudders, steering gear, anchors, anchor chains and steel works. Besides, the Company provides efficient customer support, financing and complete lifecycle service. In 2018 turnover of the Group reached EUR 2.0 billion. In addition to ship design and shipbuilding, DAMEN Shiprepair & Conversion has a worldwide network of 17 repair and conversion yards with dry docks ranging up to 420 x 80 metres. Conversion projects range from adapting vessels to today’s requirements and regulations to the complete conversion of large offshore structures. DSC completes around 1,350 repair and maintenance jobs annually.

Damen Engineering Saint Petersburg opened in July 2019 represents Damen Shipyards Group in Russia. The company delivers basic and detailed engineering services for shipbuilding projects with focus on semi- and custom-built vessels and on-site support.