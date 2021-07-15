2021 July 15 16:02

PortNews to provide information support to the NEVA-2021 participants

Participation in exhibitions entails huge costs to cover exhibition space, constructing, setting-up, multimedia and souvenirs. However, there is no guarantee that your potential clients will stop at your booth or keep your brochure.



How to distinguish your company among 650 exhibitors of the NEVA-2021 Exhibition? How to attract visitors to your stand? What can be done two months before the main industry event of this year? And how not to go busted?



The leading maritime media group IAA PortNews, the general Information partner of the NEVA-2021 Exhibition, offers an optimal solution to promoting your company both in preparation for the exhibition and during its work.



Submit your participation in the exhibition at the most authoritative industry platform - www.portnews.ru. The audience of the exhibition is 25,000 visitors, the audience of the portal pages is 40,000 visitors a week.



Based on your individual requirements, we are ready to take on the work of providing information support for your participation in NEVA. Our journalists and PR specialists will develop an individual promotion plan for your company, which may include the following options:



What can be done before the exhibition? Effectively announce your participation, giving comprehensive information on how to find you at the exhibition and why.



What can be done during the exhibition? Take part in the exhibition in person or online, choosing the format that is most convenient for you.



How to consolidate the “presence effect” at the end of the exhibition? Tell the readers of www.portnews.ru about your achievements, choosing the format that is most convenient for you.



We have been providing information support to the maritime sector companies and government agencies for over 17 years. We will be glad to share with you our successful experience in promoting companies to the target audience!



A detailed commercial offer will be sent to you upon request by e-mail snitko@portnews.ru