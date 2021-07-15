2021 July 15 13:47

Nearly 1 million tonnes of Sibanthracite’s coking coal exported in H1 2021 via Port of Taman

Photo credit: Sibanthracite

In March 2021, Sibanthracite Group for the first time began its product shipments by large tonnage (more than 160000dwt ) bulk carriers from the Port of Taman, from Taman Bulk Cargo Terminal operated by OTEKO-Portservice LLC (part of OTEKO Group). In January-June 2021, the Company exported over 970 000 tonnes of metallurgical coal by large tonnage bulkers.Sibanthracite said on Thursday.

Exporting large cargoes of coking coal allow Sibanthracite to meet the growing needs of clients in the Asia-Pacific countries for Sibanthracite products, optimize shipments, and increase the efficiency of export operations.



In the first half of 2021, Sibanthracite Group produced 10 458 000 tonnes, including UHG anthracite - 6 344 000 tonnes, T grade coking coal - 4 million 114 000 tonnes. The production increased by 22% on H1 2020.

“Sibanthracite is set to further increase its production volumes. The Group’s development program provides for production growth both in 2021 and in 2022,” said Sergey Melnikov, CEO, Sibanthracite Management Company LLC.



Sibanthracite’s H1 2021 sales reached 10 960 000 tonnes of products, which is 25% more on H1 2020 results.

Sibanthracite Group is an anchor client of the Taman Bulk Cargo Terminal.



Sibanthracite is a manufacturer and exporter of high quality UHG anthracite and a Russian leader in the production of metallurgical coals. Sibanthracite exports more than 90% of the company's products. The products are exported through the ports of the Far East, the Port of Taman, the Port of Ust-Luga, etc.



The export of coal through the ports of the Azov-Black Sea basin in the first quarter of 2021 increased to 5.1 million tonnes (+2 million tonnes or + 67.1%) amid increased supplies to the OTEKO Coal Terminal in Taman, including by expanding cooperation with several Russian coal exporters, including KTK, Evraz, Invest-Uglesbyt, Topprom, Stroyservice and Russian Ugol, with the bulk of the volume provided by SDS-Ugol and Sibanthracite Group. Due to the limited capacity of the BAM and the Trans-Siberian Railway to the ports of the Far East, some Russian coal producers have to redirect their exports to the Asia-Pacific market through the Port of Taman.