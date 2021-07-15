2021 July 15 14:43

Cargo transhipment in North Sea Port rises in the first half of the year

North Sea Port recorded transhipment figures for seaborne cargo of 34 million tonnes in the first six months of 2021, an increase of 5.1%. This represents a partial recovery, according to the company's release.

The increase meant the port handled 1.6 million tonnes more seaborne transhipment cargo in the first six months of this year compared to the same period in the ‘coronavirus year’ 2020.



Transhipment of dry bulk rose by 9.6% to 17.8 million tonnes, thanks to the growth in scrap metal, natural fertilisers, gypsum and cement. The transhipment of trucks and trailers – Ro-Ro – bounced back strongly with an increase of 39% to 1.7 million tonnes. Liquid bulk stayed at a similar level, at 8.7 million tonnes.

Container transhipment saw a slight fall (4.8%), totalling 1.2 million tonnes. Breakbulk transhipment amounted to 4.6 million tonnes, a drop of 7.7%, caused mainly by a decrease in the number of iron and steel semi-manufactures and in the number of machines.



For inland navigation, North Sea Port recorded a transhipment volume of 29 million tonnes in the first half of the year, an increase of 1.9% (535,000 tonnes) compared to 2020.







