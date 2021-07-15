2021 July 15 12:51

RINA to undertake Tunisia Interconnection marine feasibility

RINA, in JV with the Tunisian subsidiary Comete Engineering, has been awarded a public tender for the marine feasibility study for the 600MW Italy-Tunisia Interconnection issued by ELMED ÉTUDES SÀRL, a joint venture between Terna and Société Tunisienne de l’Électricité et du Gaz (STEG), the two companies which, respectively, manage the Italian and Tunisian electricity transmission grids, according to the company's release.

The Italy-Tunisia electric Interconnection is an important project for two-way electricity transfer between the two countries. Stretching over 200km with land and sub-sea sections to a depth of 800m, the ‘invisible’ cable will add resilience to power supply. The undersea connection is strategic for the two countries’ energy security and sustainability and for the creation of a Mediterranean electricity grid which connects North African countries with Europe, with a view to full market integration.

The submarine survey project, which started in April 2021, and will run for one year, will identify two possible landfalls at either end of the interconnection, determining which are the best options in terms of geological and environmental aspect. It will also establish possible routes for the underwater section identifying and evaluating constraints and obstacles.

Initial landfall and route studies will be followed by topographic, nearshore and offshore field surveys. Preliminary geophysical surveys will be followed by a detailed survey of the seabed using instruments mounted on remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs). The final stages of the project will cover seabed characterisation at the Italian site, in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. RINA anticipates the field work to take around 3-4 months.



RINA provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Certification, Real Estate & Infrastructure, Mobility and Industry sectors. With net revenues in 2020 of 495 million Euros, over 4000 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organisations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards.