2021 July 15 10:43

Maintenance dredging kicked off at the Port of Ust-Luga

Rosmorport’s dredgers to remove more than 200.6k cbm of material





Photo credit: Rosmorport



Scheduled maintenance dredging commenced in the basin of the seaport of Ust-Luga based in Russia’s Leningrad region, Rosmorport said.



This year maintenance dredging will be performed in basin of the southern harbour of Ust-Luga, on the approach channel to the mouth of the Luga River, in the water area of the Ust-Luga terminals for handling LPG and containers.



The scope of dredging work includes excavation and disposal to the arranged sites over 200 600 m3 of material.



Upon dredging completion the designed depths will be: -5 to -12.8 m in the southern region basin; -5.5 to -7.2 m on the approach channel to the mouth of the Luga River; -13.5 m in the basin of the UL container terminal.



To perform the scope of work Rosmorport has deployed its north-western basin branch’s own assets: a backhoe dredger Waka Nami Go and a hopper barge FORT. Dredgers of third-party contractors are also involved.



All dredging works are carried out by Rosmorport north-western basin branch in strict accordance with the approved project documentation “Environmental substantiation of economic activities to maintain design depths in the waters and channels of the Ust-Luga seaport, 2016-2026”.



The excavated material will be transported to an underwater dump site near the Valshtein bank of the Luga Bay of the Gulf of Finland.



Deputy head of Rosmorrechflot Konstantin Anisimov has previously said that the volume of dredging on Russia's inland waterways in 2021 is projected at the level of 22-23 million cbm. In the first half of the year, the volume of dredged materials has already totaled 7 million m3.



