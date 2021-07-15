2021 July 15 10:09

Crude oil prices decline on OPEC+ news

Crude oil prices edging down 0.67% - 0.75%

As of July 15, 08:23, Brent Crude futures for September settlement were trading 0.67% lower to settle at $ 74,25 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange lost 0.75% to close at $ 72,58 a barrel.



Oil prices continue to decline on the controversial DOE's statistics on production / reserves and the latest contradictory news from OPEC+.