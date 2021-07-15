  The version for the print
  Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 July 15 10:09

    Crude oil prices decline on OPEC+ news

    Crude oil prices edging down 0.67% - 0.75%

    As of July 15, 08:23, Brent Crude futures for September settlement were trading 0.67% lower to settle at $ 74,25 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange lost 0.75% to close at $ 72,58 a barrel.

    Oil prices continue to decline on the controversial DOE's statistics on production / reserves and the latest contradictory news from OPEC+.

2021 July 15

10:09 Crude oil prices decline on OPEC+ news
10:02 European shipowners welcome the Fit for 55 climate package but fear lack of consistency among proposals may undermine increased climate ambition
09:53 Seanergy announces new time charter agreement and new financing agreement of $30.9 million
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of July 14
09:05 MABUX: bunker indexes may demonstrate downward changes on July 15

2021 July 14

18:22 New COO for APM Terminals Spanish Gateways
18:16 Mastermind Shipmanagement and DESMI Ocean Guard signed a frame agreement for the supply of 13 BWMS
17:14 DMS Holland to distribute Anti Rolling Gyro
16:45 Subsea 7 awarded contract in the Middle East
16:25 ADNOC invests over $750 mln in drilling-related services
16:05 Peab rebuilds ferry berths for electric ferries in Nordland
15:49 Vladimir Korolev named as Severnaya Verf Shipyard Board Chairman
15:41 Volkswagen Group orders four more ships with dual-fuel engines
15:20 Volga Shipping kicks off its 2021-2030 newbuilding programme with four dry bulk carriers order
14:13 Olympic Subsea to deploy Vessel Insight across its fleet
13:11 ESL Shipping, SSAB and Port of Oxelösund start Virtual Arrival trial in the Luleå-Oxelösund traffic
12:11 Pilbara Ports Authority total throughput up to 724.7 million tonnes in last financial year
11:10 DEME Offshore successfully installs DolWin6 HVDC cable with ‘Living Stone’ operating on LNG
10:20 Wärtsilä’s LNG experience key to multi-engine order for new Italian ferry
10:10 Baltic Dry Index as of Jul 13
09:58 First of seven new services welcomed at Cai Mep
08:57 Crude oil prices decline on Delta variant fears
08:45 MABUX: bunker indexes may demonstrate upward changes on July 14

2021 July 13

18:39 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 6M’2021 fell by 7% Y-o-Y
18:20 Port of Gothenburg classed as excellent in gender equality survey
18:15 Multimodal Logistics Transport Summit 2021 to be held as virtual event on 29-30 July 2021
18:03 Throughput of port Vyborg in 6M’2021 rose by 33% Y-o-Y
17:45 Longchamp embarks on NEOLINE' sailing cargo ships to reduce the emissions of its transatlantic supply chain
17:30 Throughput of port Primorsk in 6M’2021 fell by 11% Y-o-Y
17:15 Atlantic Towing selects Vard Electro for implementation of battery technology to reduce Green House Gas emissions
16:54 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 6M’2021 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
16:35 CIMC Raffles nets 2+2+2 Next Generation Low Emission 6500CEU PCCs deal with Wallenius
16:13 SSY Futures arranges the first trade in SGX’s new gas-powered LNG freight futures contract
16:09 Justice Department and Federal Maritime Commission sign MoU to support interagency collaboration
15:48 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 6M’2021 fell by 2% Y-o-Y
15:41 Cavotec secures order with Port of Stockholm for first automated mooring system in Sweden, reducing CO2 emissions by up to 5,000 tonnes per year
15:25 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 3% in 6M’2021
15:03 Wärtsilä's LNG experience key to multi-engine order for new Italian ferry
14:20 New industry report addresses technical challenges as floating offshore wind progresses to commercial scale
13:47 Port of Szczecin-Świnoujście Jan-May 2021 volumes rose 13% YoY to 14.35mt
13:15 ABS publishes Guidance on reduced manning requirements for safe operations
12:33 Primorsk Universal Loading Complex obtains state expert approval
12:12 Bollinger christens ocean transport barge Holland for General Dynamics Electric Boat
11:49 Port of HaminaKotka announces changes to its price list
11:16 Self-lifting floating drilling rig towed in the Kola Bay by the pilots of Rosmorport’s Murmansk Branch
10:47 Port Houston posts results for June 2021
10:15 Crowley to build and operate the first fully electric U.S. tugboat
09:52 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 9.5% in H1’21
09:28 Oil prices start increasing
09:13 MABUX: bunker indexes may demonstrate slight downward changes on July 13
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of July 10

2021 July 12

18:36 Qatar Petroleum and KOGAS signs a 20-year SPA to supply 2 mln tons of LNG annually
18:02 Tallink Grupp’s new LNG-powered shuttle vessel Mystar to take place in Finland, Rauma Shipyard, on 12 August 2021
17:40 NBBB delivers fourth ASD-90 tug and recaps on the ASD-90 program
17:37 PLA urges public to share views on tidal Thames' future
17:09 NOVATEK reports preliminary operating data for Q2 and H1 of 2021
16:41 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier Leonid Pestrikov
16:04 TotalEnergies Marine Fuels and Mitsui O.S.K Lines move closer to operational service of first LNG bunker vessel
15:32 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg enhances its energy efficiency
15:13 APM Terminals Liberia celebrates investment in port operations