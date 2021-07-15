2021 July 15 09:05

MABUX: bunker indexes may demonstrate downward changes on July 15

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) increased on July 14



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 461.96 (+5.59)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 571.04 (+5.28)

MGO - USD/MT – 658.06 (+4.50)



MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index, available from April 29, 2021 and calculated as the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, decreased on July 15 down to 769.91 USD/MT (-2.08 USD). The LNG Bunker Index exceeds the price of MGO LS at the Port of Rotterdam by $ 173.91 (596 USD/MT as of July 14). The price difference decreased (minus 5.08 USD compared to the previous day). More LNG Bunker Indexes on www.mabux.com.



As of July 14, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel remained undervalued in all selected ports: from minus $ 26 in Houston (minus $ 26 the day before (t.d.b.)) and minus $ 35 (minus $ 35 t.d.b) in Fujairah to minus $ 41 (minus $ 37 t.d.b.) in Rotterdam and minus $ 53 (minus $ 49 t.d.b.) in Singapore. The most significant change was registered in Rotterdam and Singapore – plus $4 for both.



VLSFO, according to MABUX DBP Index, was also underestimated in all selected ports. The undercharging ranged from minus $33 in Houston (versus minus $ 27 t.d.b.) and minus $ 16 (minus $ 12 t.d.b.) in Rotterdam to minus $ 47 (minus $45 t.d.b.) in Fujairah and minus $ 51 (minus $ 45 t.d.b.) in Singapore. The biggest change of underestimation level was registered in Singapore: the increase of $ 6.



On July 14, MABUX DBP Index also registered the underpricing of MGO LS in all selected ports, ranging from minus $ 24 (minus $ 22 t.d.b.) in Houston to minus $ 53 (minus $ 49 t.d.b.) in Rotterdam, minus $72 (minus $71 t.d.b.) in Singapore and minus $ 62 (minus $59 t.d.b.) in Fujairah. The most significant change of underestimation level was registered in also Rotterdam (increase of $ 4).



We expect bunker prices may decrease today. 380 HSFO may fall by 6-9 USD, VLSFO – by 9-12 USD. The price for MGO may decrease by 2-5 USD.

Source: www.mabux.com