2021 July 14 18:22

New COO for APM Terminals Spanish Gateways

Narcís Pavón assumes the position after one year as Head of Asset Maintenance of the import and export terminals of APM Terminals in Spain



APM Terminals Spanish Gateways is pleased to announce that Narcís Pavón has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Narcís is responsible for the strategic direction and leadership of the port operations of Valencia, Barcelona, Castellón and Gijón terminals to maintain the highest levels of productivity and customer satisfaction.



Narcís Pavón assumes his new position with a high level of knowledge of the sector, thanks to his professional career, in which he has held positions as CEO of APM Terminals Barcelona and, during the last year, as Head of Asset Maintenance at APM Terminals Spanish Gateways. Before the purchase of the TCB Group terminals by APM Terminals, he was responsible for TCB Barcelona.



The new Chief Operating Officer of APM Terminals Spanish Gateways, who will report to the company's CEO, Carlos Arias, holds a degree in Civil Marine from the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya, and a master's degree in Logistics, Materials and Supply Chain Management by the Institut Catalá de Investigació Logistica (ICIL).



About APM Terminals



APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. We’re uniquely positioned to help both shipping line and landside customers grow their business and achieve better supply chain efficiency, flexibility and dependability. Our team of 22,000 industry professionals is focused on delivering the operational excellence and solutions businesses require to reach their potential. The 75 terminals in our global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 11.5 million moves per year. APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.