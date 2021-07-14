2021 July 14 18:16

Mastermind Shipmanagement and DESMI Ocean Guard signed a frame agreement for the supply of 13 BWMS

Mastermind Shipmanagement Ltd, Navkratis Ltd, and DESMI Ocean Guard A/S announce that Mastermind Shipmanagement has selected the CompactClean Ballast Water Management System (BWMS) for installation on its owned fleet consisting of dry-bulk, break-bulk, multipurpose vessels, and cement carriers, according to the company's release.

The agreement is to provide 13 CompactClean BWMS and engineering services to the modern fleet of Mastermind Shipmanagement (MSM). Most of the ships will be retrofitted with the new CompactClean Bulker that is optimized for operation of bulk carriers and other vessel types that can benefit from increased flowrate when discharging ballast water. The bulker solutions also enable optimized performance when the BWMS is operating in IMO waters.

Navkratis Ltd, being DESMI’s partner in Cyprus, has been central in making this agreement possible by supporting all involved parties locally.

DESMI Ocean Guard A/S develops and markets ballast water management systems for the removal of living organisms from ships' ballast water. DESMI Ocean Guard is wholly owned by DESMI A/S, and its head office is located in Nørresundby, Denmark. DESMI has more than 185 years of history, and today the DESMI Group has production, distribution centres and sales companies around the world, and a product portfolio that includes pumps, oil spill response solutions, envirocare solutions, pumping solutions for defence applications, energy saving systems, automation, and ballast water management systems, all supported by a global aftersales service setup.