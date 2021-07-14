2021 July 14 15:49

Vladimir Korolev named as Severnaya Verf Shipyard Board Chairman

Korolev is VP, Naval Shipbuilding, United Shipbuilding Corporation

Photo credit: USC





The Board of Directors of Shipyard Severnaya Verf (PJSC SZ Severnaya Verf, St. Petersburg, part of the USC) at a meeting July 13, 2021 has elected Vladimir Korolev as Chairman of the Board, the shipbuilding company said in a media release.



The Annual General Meeting of shareholders (absentee vote) of Severnaya Verf Shipyard elected on June 22, 2021, the seven-member Board of Directors, including: Vladimir Rachin; Igor Orlov; Irina Babiuk; Vasily Boytsov; Vladimir Korolev; Vyacheslav Kozlukov and Natalia Simchenko.



Severnaya Verf Shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and other vessels.

