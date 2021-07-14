2021 July 14 13:11

ESL Shipping, SSAB and Port of Oxelösund start Virtual Arrival trial in the Luleå-Oxelösund traffic

ESL Shipping, steel producer SSAB and Port of Oxelösund have started Virtual Arrival trial in the Luleå-Oxelösund traffic. The experiences after the first couple of arrivals have been positive and have resulted in reductions in consumption and CO2-emissions, according to ESL Shipping's release.



The basic idea of Virtual Arrival is to reduce a vessel’s speed to meet revised arrival time if it is known that the berth will not be free on arrival. Regardless of the actual arrival time, the vessel still retains its place in the line-up based on the arrival time in normal service speed. In addition to decreased environmental footprint, Virtual Arrival gives a port better tools for more reliable scheduling and line-up of vessels.



ESL Shipping

ESL Shipping is the leading carrier of dry bulk cargoes in the Baltic Sea region. The company secures product and raw material transportation for the industry and energy production around the year, even under difficult weather conditions.