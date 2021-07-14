2021 July 14 11:10

DEME Offshore successfully installs DolWin6 HVDC cable with ‘Living Stone’ operating on LNG

In a groundbreaking project DEME Offshore has successfully installed the DolWin6 High Voltage DC (HVDC) cable in the North Sea deploying its DP3 vessel ‘Living Stone’. This is the first time a cable laying vessel has installed cables while powered on LNG, dramatically reducing emissions, according to the company's release.

‘Living Stone’ picked up the cables directly from the Nexans manufacturing facility in Halden, Norway at the beginning of June and transported them to the offshore site in the German Bight.



DEME’s dedicated vessel really showcased its unique capabilities. ‘Living Stone’ has two turntables so it is ideally suited for installing bundled HVDC cables. The HVDC cable pair was bundled together with the fibre optic cable on board ‘Living Stone’ and seamlessly installed.

DolWin6 has a transmission capacity of 900 MW and is owned and operated by transmission system operator TenneT. The HVDC cable runs from several offshore wind farms in Germany via Norderney to German mainland.