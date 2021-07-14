2021 July 14 08:57

Crude oil prices decline on Delta variant fears

Crude oil prices edging down 0.38% - 0.45%

As of July 14, 08:03, Brent Crude futures for September settlement were trading 0.38% lower to settle at $ 76,2 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange lost 0.45% to close at $ 74,91 a barrel.



Oil prices decline amid concerns over the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant spread fears.