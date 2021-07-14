2021 July 14 08:45

MABUX: bunker indexes may demonstrate upward changes on July 14

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) decrease on July 13.



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 456.37 (-2.82)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 565.76 (-0.90)

MGO - USD/MT – 653.56 (-2.74)



MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index, available from April 29, 2021 and calculated as the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, decreased on July 14 down to 771.99 USD/MT (-19.01 USD). The LNG Bunker Index exceeds the price of MGO LS at the Port of Rotterdam by $ 178.99 (593 USD/MT as of July 13). The price difference decreased (minus 23.01 USD compared to the previous day). More LNG Bunker Indexes on www.mabux.com.



Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel remained undervalued in all selected ports: from minus $ 26 in Houston (minus $ 25 the day before (t.d.b.)) and minus $ 35 (minus $ 32 t.d.b) in Fujairah to minus $ 37 (minus $ 37 t.d.b.) in Rotterdam and minus $ 49 (minus $ 46 t.d.b.) in Singapore. The most significant change was registered in Rotterdam and Singapore – plus $3 for both.



VLSFO, according to MABUX DBP Index, was also underestimated in all selected ports. The undercharging ranged from minus $27 in Houston (versus minus $ 28 t.d.b.) and minus $ 12 (minus $ 26 t.d.b.) in Rotterdam to minus $ 45 (minus $50 t.d.b.) in Fujairah and minus $ 45 (minus $ 46 t.d.b.) in Singapore. The biggest change of underestimation level was registered in Rotterdam: the decrease of $ 14.



On July 13, MABUX DBP Index also registered the underpricing of MGO LS in all selected ports, ranging from minus $ 22 (minus $ 22 t.d.b.) in Houston to minus $ 49 (minus $ 56 t.d.b.) in Rotterdam, minus $71 (minus $69 t.d.b.) in Singapore and minus $ 59 (minus $60 t.d.b.) in Fujairah. The most significant change of underestimation level was registered in also Rotterdam (decrease of $ 7).



We expect bunker prices may increase today. 380 HSFO may rise by 4-7 USD, VLSFO – by 6-9 USD. The price for MGO may increase by 5-7 USD.



Source: www.mabux.com