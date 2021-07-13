2021 July 13 17:30

Throughput of port Primorsk in 6M’2021 fell by 11% Y-o-Y

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

In January-June 2021, the port of Primorsk handled 26,118,800 tonnes of cargo, down 11%, year-on-year.

According to the Baltic Sea Ports Administration, handling of crude fell by 16% to 17,005,700 tonnes, handling of oil products – by 1% to 9,113,100 tonnes of oil products.

In 2020, the port of Primorsk handled 49,301,500 tonnes of cargo, down 19%, year-on-year.

Port Primorsk is Russia’s largest oil port in the Baltic Sea. It is the final stage of the Baltic Pipeline System (BPS). The port is located in the Leningrad Region, on the eastern coast of the Bjyerkezund Strait (Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea).