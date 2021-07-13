  The version for the print
  • 2021 July 13 15:25

    Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 3% in 6M’2021

    Image source: FSUE Rosmorport
    Handling of dry loose and liquid bulk cargo continues going down

    In January-June 2021, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 30.63 million tonnes of cargo (+3%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 5% to 5.47 million tonnes, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 10% to 4.16 million tonnes.

    In the reported period, handling of general cargo rose by 8% to 6.63 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – by 36% to 725,000 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 6% to 150,800 tonnes including 130,400 tonnes of timber (+13%). Handling of cargoes carried by ferries surged 2.6 times to 1,500 tonnes.

    The port’s container throughput fell by 3% to 1,037,549 TEUs.

    In 2020, the port handled 59.88 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.09 mln TEUs.

    Port

    Type of cargo

    Throughput thou t,

    2019

    Throughput thou t, 2020

    Throughput thou t, 2021

    2021 vs 2020

    Port of Saint-Petersburg

    TOTAL:

    30,087.3

    29,869.5

    30,638.8

    103%

    DRY BULK CARGO including:

    4,231.3

    3768.3

    4162.9

    110%

    Ore

    367.0

    454.6

    433.4

    95%

    Coal, coke

    137.5

    35.4

    12.7

    36%

    Mineral fertilizers

    3714.5

    3204.5

    3651.0

    114%

    Other

    12.3

    73.8

    65.8

    89%

    DRY LOOSE CARGO including:

    218.0

    160.3

    150.8

    94%

    Grain

    191.6

    102.2

    79.7

    78%

    Other

    26.4

    58.1

    71.2

    122%

    TIMBER

    209.5

    115.9

    130.4

    113%

    GENERAL CARGO including:

    6,281.3

    6,130.5

    6,631.6

    108%

    Ferrous metal

    2,660.8

    2,843.8

    3,432.1

    121%

    Non-ferrous metal

    748.3

    532.8

    459.5

    86%

    Metal scrap

    809.9

    887.8

    848.3

    96%

    Packaged

    771.5

    780.3

    696.1

    89%

    Reefer

    599.7

    503.8

    485.6

    96%

    including fish

    139.1

    93.3

    108.7

    116%

    Other

    691.0

    582.1

    710.1

    122%

    CONTAINERS

    13,919.1

    13,411.7

    13,361.1

    100%

    Total teus

    1,148,039

    1,071,850

    1,037,549

    97%

    including refrigerated containers:

    150,207

    143,113

    145,945

    102%

    CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES

    21.2

    0.6

    1.5

    up 2.6 times

    RO-RO

    638.2

    532.8

    725.0

    136%

    LIQUID BULK CARGO including:

    4,568.9

    5,749.4

    5,475.4

    95%

    Oil products

    4,568.9

    5,749.4

    5,475.4

    95%
  2021 July 13

