2021 July 13 15:25

Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 3% in 6M’2021

In January-June 2021, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 30.63 million tonnes of cargo (+3%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 5% to 5.47 million tonnes, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 10% to 4.16 million tonnes.

In the reported period, handling of general cargo rose by 8% to 6.63 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – by 36% to 725,000 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 6% to 150,800 tonnes including 130,400 tonnes of timber (+13%). Handling of cargoes carried by ferries surged 2.6 times to 1,500 tonnes.

The port’s container throughput fell by 3% to 1,037,549 TEUs.



In 2020, the port handled 59.88 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.09 mln TEUs.