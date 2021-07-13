-
Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 3% in 6M’2021
Handling of dry loose and liquid bulk cargo continues going down
In January-June 2021, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 30.63 million tonnes of cargo (+3%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 5% to 5.47 million tonnes, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 10% to 4.16 million tonnes.
In the reported period, handling of general cargo rose by 8% to 6.63 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – by 36% to 725,000 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 6% to 150,800 tonnes including 130,400 tonnes of timber (+13%). Handling of cargoes carried by ferries surged 2.6 times to 1,500 tonnes.
The port’s container throughput fell by 3% to 1,037,549 TEUs.
In 2020, the port handled 59.88 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.09 mln TEUs.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput thou t,
2019
Throughput thou t, 2020
Throughput thou t, 2021
2021 vs 2020
Port of Saint-Petersburg
TOTAL:
30,087.3
29,869.5
30,638.8
103%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
4,231.3
3768.3
4162.9
110%
Ore
367.0
454.6
433.4
95%
Coal, coke
137.5
35.4
12.7
36%
Mineral fertilizers
3714.5
3204.5
3651.0
114%
Other
12.3
73.8
65.8
89%
DRY LOOSE CARGO including:
218.0
160.3
150.8
94%
Grain
191.6
102.2
79.7
78%
Other
26.4
58.1
71.2
122%
TIMBER
209.5
115.9
130.4
113%
GENERAL CARGO including:
6,281.3
6,130.5
6,631.6
108%
Ferrous metal
2,660.8
2,843.8
3,432.1
121%
Non-ferrous metal
748.3
532.8
459.5
86%
Metal scrap
809.9
887.8
848.3
96%
Packaged
771.5
780.3
696.1
89%
Reefer
599.7
503.8
485.6
96%
including fish
139.1
93.3
108.7
116%
Other
691.0
582.1
710.1
122%
CONTAINERS
13,919.1
13,411.7
13,361.1
100%
Total teus
1,148,039
1,071,850
1,037,549
97%
including refrigerated containers:
150,207
143,113
145,945
102%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
21.2
0.6
1.5
up 2.6 times
RO-RO
638.2
532.8
725.0
136%
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
4,568.9
5,749.4
5,475.4
95%
Oil products
4,568.9
5,749.4
5,475.4
95%
