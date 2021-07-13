  The version for the print
    Atlantic Towing selects Vard Electro for implementation of battery technology to reduce Green House Gas emissions

    Vard Electro has announced the award of the contract for an innovative hybrid battery power system with Atlantic Towing to be integrated on their vessel Atlantic Shrike, according to the company's release. Atlantic Towing is the first company to implement this multiple mode application of battery technologies on a single vessel in the Canadian Offshore Oil and Gas Industry.
     
    Through cooperation across borders Vard Electro is utilizing its vast technological experience to meet the project requirements. As the market continues to reach for novel technology to contribute in reducing emissions, Vard Electro is continuously developing new products to increase energy efficiency. For this project we have combined our previous engineering experience with local expertise to find the best solution for Atlantic Towing.
     
    Atlantic Towing has received funding for the project through Petroleum Research Newfoundland & Labrador (PRNL) as a component of the offshore research, development and demonstration program of Natural Resources Canada’s (NRCan) Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF). The funding will support pioneering upgrades to the Platform Supply Vessel, Atlantic Shrike and allows the integration of battery systems into the vessel’s existing diesel-electric propulsion plant.
     
    The vessel is based in Atlantic Towing’s homeport of St. John’s, Canada and is one of four modern diesel-electric builds.
     
    By utilizing its long experience as a system integrator, Vard Electro will deliver a containerized energy storage system for hybrid battery power. Supporting Atlantic Towing’s goal of reducing their carbon footprint the SeaQ Energy Storage System (ESS) will enable decreased fuel consumption and carbon emissions. The conversion will also reduce the vessel’s maintenance requirement without compromising operational performance.
     
    The main system components are all fitted into the self-containing deck house to ensure a fast vessel installation while keeping a high focus on the quality. Control and monitoring of the hybrid system is handled by the energy management system (EMS) that communicates with the existing control systems onboard. The SeaQ ESS includes modes for peak shaving, spinning reserve and Zero emission transit. By using the batteries to absorb and dispense energy through load fluctuations and running the engines at optimal load, significant efficiency improvements in fuel consumption and emission reduction can be achieved.
     
    SeaQ ESS is based on unique hybrid technology. The main purpose of the system is to reduce emissions, fuel consumption and increase safety. The SeaQ ESS store excess energy available in the vessel and use it later to reduce fuel consumption and optimize the performance of the vessel. It facilitates for operations with fewer engines online, and the engines online can operate at a more optimal load. Safety is increased due to the batteries' ability to supply immediate energy in critical situations.
     
    To simplify installation, integration and make energy storage systems more flexible, we have standardized design while innovatively tailoring the interface to the vessel’s systems.
     
    The system can be used as a spinning reserve in DP operations, to enhance dynamic response, to perform peak shaving of loads, for strategic loading where the operating point of the gensets is optimized for battery only operations with zero-emission.
     
    The demand for hybrid battery systems displays a steady increase, and it is important to manage the resources in both an ethical and environmentally conscious way. In our SeaQ ESS we will be able to recycle 99% of the battery weight. When a lithium-ion battery has served on-board a ship for its intended use and lifetime, the remaining capacity will be used for other purposes in other industries.
     
    About VARD

    VARD is one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels. Headquartered in Norway and with approximately 8,200 employees, VARD operates shipbuilding facilities in Norway, Romania, Brazil and Vietnam. Through its specialized subsidiaries, VARD develops power and automation systems, deck handling equipment, and vessel accommodation solutions, and provides design and engineering services to the global maritime industry.

    VARD’s long shipbuilding traditions, cutting-edge innovation and technology coupled with its global operations and track record in constructing complex and highly customized vessels have earned it recognition from industry players and enabled it to build strong relationships with its customers.

    The majority shareholder of VARD is Fincantieri Oil & Gas S.p.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of FINCANTIERI S.p.A. Headquartered in Trieste, Italy. FINCANTIERI is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, and a global leader in cruise ship design and reference player in all high-tech shipbuilding industry sectors. With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, the Group today has a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and over 20,000 employees.
     
    About Vard Electro

    Vard Electro is a globally recognized and trusted provider and advisor of marine electrical systems. In close cooperation with the customer, Vard Electro offers effective and environmentally friendly solutions with a focus on optimization of the operational performance. This includes reliable and user-friendly systems and efficient service throughout the vessels’ lifetime. Vard Electro works with all established brands in the market, thereby giving customers smart solutions with a high degree of flexibility.

    Currently, Vard Electro has installed its equipment onboard more than 300 vessels, including complete systems for power management, propulsion, automation, and navigation. The company is strategically located across the world and operates globally.
     
    SeaQ®

    Conforming to the highest industry standards, every SeaQ product and solutions can be delivered individually or as part of a larger integrated package, contributing to the competitiveness of VARD and meeting market needs and expectations. Vard Electro’s product range consists of the product groups; SeaQ Bridge, SeaQ Power, and SeaQ Control.

