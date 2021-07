2021 July 13 13:47

Port of Szczecin-Świnoujście Jan-May 2021 volumes rose 13% YoY to 14.35mt

BTJ says that Port of Szczecin-Świnoujście between January and May handled 14.35 million tonnes of different cargo, which is a 13 percent growth year-on-year. The sharpest increase was noted in the turnover of ore, representing a 68.6% year-on-year surge (to 844.3kt).