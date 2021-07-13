2021 July 13 15:03

Wärtsilä's LNG experience key to multi-engine order for new Italian ferry

The technology group Wärtsilä, a pioneer in enabling the viability of LNG as a marine fuel, will provide the main and auxiliary engines, as well as the fuel storage and supply system, for a new Italian ferry designed to operate on LNG, according to the company's release.

Wärtsilä's extensive experience in LNG applications, and its broad portfolio of related products, were cited as key considerations in the contract award. The vessel is under construction at the Sefine shipyard in Turkey and has been ordered by Caronte & Tourist Isole Minori, based in Milazzo, Italy. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in the first quarter of 2021.

Given its environmental advantages, LNG continues to gain popularity throughout the shipping industry. The fuel contains no sulphur or particulate matter and emits only low levels of nitrogen oxides (NOx), while CO2 emissions are some 20 percent less than those from HFO fuel. Wärtsilä's early development of dual-fuel engines and fuel systems capable of handling LNG, together with the global build-up of a delivery and bunkering infrastructure, has been largely instrumental in enabling its viability.

This latest order comprises two Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel main engines, two Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel auxiliary engines, two Wärtsilä Gas Valve Units, and a Wärtsilä LNGPac fuel storage, supply, and control system. The equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard in spring 2022, and the ferry is expected to be delivered in 2023.

The 109.98 metre long ferry will be capable of accommodating 800 passengers and up to 115 cars on two vehicle decks. It will mainly operate between Milazzo in Sicily and the Aeolian islands.

