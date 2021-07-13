  The version for the print
  2021 July 13 12:33

    Primorsk Universal Loading Complex obtains state expert approval

    The construction is to begin in Quarter III of 2021

    Primorsky UPK, LLC says that Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) has issued a positive conclusion in respect of the project on construction of Primorsk Universal Loading Complex. The port complex will be built on the shore of the Gulf of Finland in the Vyborg District of the Leningrad Region.

    According to the experts’ report, the design documentation and the results of the engineering survey meet the technical regulations and other requirements under RF legislation, including environmental laws.

    42 state experts were involved to ensure an objective conclusion and thorough analysis of the provided design documentation, technical reports on comprehensive engineering surveys and special study.

     “Positive conclusion of Glavgosexpertiza is the milestone of the approval process and verification of design solutions including technological and environmental ones, their compliance with the legislation of Russia. It took us 6 years to reach that milestone.  There is a lot of work ahead. It is crucial for us to ensure the port’s operation, the construction of modern infrastructure complying with the global environmental standards. We are ready to participate in development of new transport opportunities in our county and we are ready to load our port with the announced amount of cargo”, said Andrey Sixov, General Director of Primorsky UPK.

    As of today, Primorsky UPK, LLC is additionally looking into construction of infrastructure facilities, namely road and railway approaches, as well as a residential area. The developer is getting ready for the site preparation and for construction and assembly works of the preparatory period. The beginning of the Primorsk Universal Loading Complex construction is scheduled for the third quarter of 2021.

    The largest port complex of the Baltic Basin will be built within the existing port of Primorsk. The project will kick off a comprehensive development of the adjacent territories and the entire region. The deepwater port will enhance Russia’s participation in creation and development of international transport corridors with the purpose to redirect transit cargo flows from European ports and will let address the issue of handling Russian cargoes via the foreign states.  

    When fully operational, Primorsky UPK is set to handle 65 million tonnes per year accounting for some 20% of the total dry cargo turnover in Baltic ports of Russia.

    It took 1,240 days for 604 specialists representing various design and construction segments of Russia, Germany, China and the Netherlands to develop the project. Domestic educational centers served as a basis for R&D activities which resulted in registration of a patent for invention of a technology for closed coal handling in seaports. The preparatory phase resulted in obtaining of approval of the project implementation from 104 state organizations and utility companies.  

    Prior to the state expert review, the project on construction of Primorsk Universal Reloading Complex obtained the following approvals on the federal and regional levels: Independent European audit of project feasibility an sustainability; Russian Federal Fisheries Agency, Main Basin Authority for Fishery and Preservation of Aquatic Biological Resources, National Research Institute of Lake and River Fisheries; Public Environmental Expert Review (December 2020); State Environmental Expert Review (January 2021); Federal Service for Consumer Rights Protection on sanitary protection zone of the port complex (April 2021); On documentation for port complex area planning; Leningrad Region Expert Review on reconstruction of the Primorsk station of the Oktyabrskaya Railway and 41А-082 regional highway section Zelenogorsk-Primorsk-Vyborg.

    The conclusion of Glavgosexpertiza was developed by experts specializing in the following sectors: industrial and fire safety, utility networks and local waste treatment facilities, inland transport facilities and state-owned assets, comprehensive engineering surveys and archeological studies, environmental impact analysis and environmental protection measures, construction of hydraulic engineering and water transport facilities, etc.

    Primorsk Universal Loading Complex (Primorsky UPK) project foresees the construction of a terminal in the port of Primorsk (Vyborg District of the Leningrad Region) with total annual capacity of 70 million tonnes including 25 million tonnes of coal, 7 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers, 3 million TEUs, 2 million tonnes of general cargo, 6 million tonnes of grain. The terminal is to be able to handle vessels of up to 200,000 tonnes in deadweight and draft of up to 16 meters. Under the project, there will be built a storage logistic center covering the area of about 50 hectares. Investments into the project are estimated at RUB 170 billion. The project is to be implemented by a private investor.

