    Port of Gothenburg classed as excellent in gender equality survey

    The Port of Gothenburg has been named as one of the top 10 per cent of employers in Sweden who are committed to gender equality in the workplace. This is revealed in a survey for 2020 conducted by the Institute of Human Resource Indicators, according to the company's release.

    The Gothenburg Port Authority currently has 150 employees and many of the jobs fall into the “male-dominated” category. In contrast, 41% of managers at the company are female despite the fact that the number of female employees stands at 33%.

    The gender equality survey is conducted by the Institute of Human Resource Indicators each year. A series of metrics are compiled at companies and organisations and the results provide a basis for employers who are looking to adopt a more systematic gender equality strategy.

2021 July 13

18:39 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 6M’2021 fell by 7% Y-o-Y
18:15 Multimodal Logistics Transport Summit 2021 to be held as virtual event on 29-30 July 2021
18:03 Throughput of port Vyborg in 6M’2021 rose by 33% Y-o-Y
17:45 Longchamp embarks on NEOLINE' sailing cargo ships to reduce the emissions of its transatlantic supply chain
17:30 Throughput of port Primorsk in 6M’2021 fell by 11% Y-o-Y
17:15 Atlantic Towing selects Vard Electro for implementation of battery technology to reduce Green House Gas emissions
16:54 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 6M’2021 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
16:35 CIMC Raffles nets 2+2+2 Next Generation Low Emission 6500CEU PCCs deal with Wallenius
16:13 SSY Futures arranges the first trade in SGX’s new gas-powered LNG freight futures contract
16:09 Justice Department and Federal Maritime Commission sign MoU to support interagency collaboration
15:48 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 6M’2021 fell by 2% Y-o-Y
15:41 Cavotec secures order with Port of Stockholm for first automated mooring system in Sweden, reducing CO2 emissions by up to 5,000 tonnes per year
15:25 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 3% in 6M’2021
15:03 Wärtsilä's LNG experience key to multi-engine order for new Italian ferry
14:20 New industry report addresses technical challenges as floating offshore wind progresses to commercial scale
13:47 Port of Szczecin-Świnoujście Jan-May 2021 volumes rose 13% YoY to 14.35mt
13:15 ABS publishes Guidance on reduced manning requirements for safe operations
12:33 Primorsk Universal Loading Complex obtains state expert approval
12:12 Bollinger christens ocean transport barge Holland for General Dynamics Electric Boat
11:49 Port of HaminaKotka announces changes to its price list
11:16 Self-lifting floating drilling rig towed in the Kola Bay by the pilots of Rosmorport’s Murmansk Branch
10:47 Port Houston posts results for June 2021
10:15 Crowley to build and operate the first fully electric U.S. tugboat
09:52 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 9.5% in H1’21
09:28 Oil prices start increasing
09:13 MABUX: bunker indexes may demonstrate slight downward changes on July 13
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of July 10

2021 July 12

18:36 Qatar Petroleum and KOGAS signs a 20-year SPA to supply 2 mln tons of LNG annually
18:02 Tallink Grupp’s new LNG-powered shuttle vessel Mystar to take place in Finland, Rauma Shipyard, on 12 August 2021
17:40 NBBB delivers fourth ASD-90 tug and recaps on the ASD-90 program
17:37 PLA urges public to share views on tidal Thames' future
17:09 NOVATEK reports preliminary operating data for Q2 and H1 of 2021
16:41 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier Leonid Pestrikov
16:04 TotalEnergies Marine Fuels and Mitsui O.S.K Lines move closer to operational service of first LNG bunker vessel
15:32 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg enhances its energy efficiency
15:13 APM Terminals Liberia celebrates investment in port operations
15:00 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 25,400 pmt
14:50 DFDS freight up 19% in June 2021
14:24 The flying Candela C-7 wins world's most prestigious electric speedboat race in Monaco
13:01 WinGD’s 6X72DF-2.1 with iCER technology chosen for sustainability and efficiency for newbuilds
12:36 Throughput of Russian seaports in 6M’2021 climbed by 0.3% (detalization)
12:01 Stena Line aim to reduce emissions by 5 % using AI
11:10 Aker Solutions awarded subsea contract offshore Norway
10:58 Throughput of Taganrog port in 6M’2021 climbed by 19% Y-o-Y
10:09 Wallaby Boats builds the first commercial boat equipped with a suspension system
09:54 Port of Rotterdam Authority installs the world’s first 3D-printed steel bollards on the new quay
09:45 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 6M’2021 fell by 5%, year-on-year
09:26 Oil market starts the week with the decrease of prices
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of July 9
08:58 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland to Venezuela, Cuba, Aruba, Curaçao & Bonaire
08:57 MABUX: bunker indexes may continue to increase on July 12

2021 July 11

16:27 Singapore retains top spot amongst world maritime centres for the eighth consecutive year
15:12 Allseas' vessel delivers a new module for Buzzard P2 development
14:27 CMA CGM to adjust SAFRAN service schedule
13:49 USCG rescues 5 people stranded on Otter Island
12:33 MPA's media statement on MSC Messina
11:36 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from Scotland to ECCA, the Caribbean & El Salvador
10:52 DNV and partners begin UK-US research project to investigate the application of wake steering on floating offshore wind farms
09:37 Peak Season Surcharge for cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland to Venezuela, Cuba, Aruba, Curaçao & Bonaire