2021 July 13 18:20

Port of Gothenburg classed as excellent in gender equality survey

The Port of Gothenburg has been named as one of the top 10 per cent of employers in Sweden who are committed to gender equality in the workplace. This is revealed in a survey for 2020 conducted by the Institute of Human Resource Indicators, according to the company's release.



The Gothenburg Port Authority currently has 150 employees and many of the jobs fall into the “male-dominated” category. In contrast, 41% of managers at the company are female despite the fact that the number of female employees stands at 33%.



The gender equality survey is conducted by the Institute of Human Resource Indicators each year. A series of metrics are compiled at companies and organisations and the results provide a basis for employers who are looking to adopt a more systematic gender equality strategy.