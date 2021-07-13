2021 July 13 13:15

ABS publishes Guidance on reduced manning requirements for safe operations

Guidance on the technology, systems and regulations needed for minimizing human presence on offshore facilities has been published by ABS.

Reduced Manning on Offshore Facilities introduces some of the considerations essential for remotely operating floating facilities from a control center located nearby or onshore. To enable reduced manning without compromising safety, real-time monitoring, control automation and maintenance procedures incorporating remote diagnostics and simulations with minimal human intervention will be required, according to ABS's release.

“By utilizing new technologies, the number of personnel on board offshore assets can be reduced, minimizing personnel exposure and potentially reducing overall capital and operating costs. Since a significant reduction in manning is a fundamental shift for the industry, it needs to be completed carefully so that safety is not compromised,” said Matt Tremblay, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore. “As the industry continues to explore and implement approaches for reduced manning on offshore facilities, ABS is working with leading players on advanced remote and autonomous technology projects. This means we are well placed to assist the industry with the safe adoption of this technology.”