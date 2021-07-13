2021 July 13 11:49

Port of HaminaKotka announces changes to its price list

A change has been made to the price list of Port of HaminaKotka Ltd concerning the port dues on waste disposal. The company says Item 3 Lavatory waste water (page 8) has been added to the port dues on waste disposal. This change will be effective from 1 August 2021.

The price list that enters into force on 1 August 2021 can be found on the company’s website at link Price list 1 August 2021.