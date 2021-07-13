  The version for the print
    Port Houston posts results for June 2021

    Port Houston sees another record month with containers leading the way, according to the company's release. This June was the highest June on record for containers at Port Houston, with a total of 292,627 TEUs. June was also the best month ever at Port Houston for loaded imports, with 139,488 TEUs.

    Total June container numbers showed a 39% increase over last year, with 292,627 TEUs in 2021 compared to last year’s 210,932 TEU count for the same month. Year-to-date Port Houston has recorded 1,607,793 TEUs, a 13% increase over last year. Total tonnage is up 7% this month and 2% year-to-date. Steel and auto volumes dipped this month, however, year to date is still positive, at a 3% increase in steel and 44% increase in autos compared to 2020. 

    This month, Port Houston received the renewal of the Bayport Terminal permit by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. This gives Port Houston construction authorization for the Bayport Terminal for the next five years and allows Port Houston to move forward with its master plan for the construction and buildout of the terminal, which includes completing Wharf 6, Container Yard 2, and other projects. The original permit was issued in 2004 and this is the second renewal.

    About Port Houston

    For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel, including the area’s largest breakbulk facility and two of the most efficient container terminals in the country. Port Houston is the advocate and a strategic leader for the Channel. The Houston Ship Channel complex and its more than 200 public and private terminals, collectively known as the Port of Houston, is the nation’s largest port for waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas and the U.S. The Port of Houston supports the creation of nearly 1.35 million jobs in Texas and 3.2 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling $339 billion in Texas – 20.6 percent of Texas’ total gross domestic product (GDP) – and $801.9 billion in economic impact across the nation.

