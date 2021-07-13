  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 July 13 10:15

    Crowley to build and operate the first fully electric U.S. tugboat

    Pioneers of innovative, high-powered ship assist tugboats, Crowley Maritime Corporation will lead the next generation of industry sustainability by building and operating eWolf, the first all-electric powered harbor tugboat that can complete a job without expending a drop of fuel, according to the company's release.

    Crowley will build and operate first all electric tug in U.S.

    The 82-foot vessel with 70 tons of bollard pull advances Crowley and the maritime industry’s efforts toward sustainability and decarbonization. Over the first 10 years of its use, the operation of the new eTug will reduce 178 tons of nitrogen oxide (NOx), 2.5 tons of diesel particulate matter, and 3,100 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) versus a conventional tug. The electric tug will replace one that consumes more than 30,000 gallons of diesel per year. The eTug will operate at the Port of San Diego’s Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal and will be operational by mid-2023.

    The eTug will be built by Master Boat Builders in Coden, Ala., utilizing the design and on-site construction management by Crowley Engineering Services and its recently integrated Jensen Maritime naval architecture and marine engineering group. The eTug’s battery system will be charged at a specially designed, shoreside station developed with Cochran Marine.

    The eWolf will feature a design that allows the vessel to operate fully electric with full performance capabilities – and zero carbon emissions. The eTug will feature a fully integrated electrical package provided by ABB. With 360-degree visibility, the eTug will also feature ABB’s artificial intelligence technology (AI) to increase safety and efficiency for mariners and provide sustainable performance with the reliability customers demand.

    The eTug will be a result of a partnership among Crowley, the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District, the California Air Resources Board, the Port of San Diego, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Maritime Administration, which all provided financial support and other resources.

    About Crowley

    Crowley Maritime Corporation is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with more than $2.5 billion in annual revenues, over 160 vessels in a largely Jones Act-compliant fleet and approximately 6,300 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a ship owner-operator and services provider with nearly 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers globally through four business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Solutions and Crowley Fuels.

    About the Port of San Diego

    The Port of San Diego serves the people of California as a specially created district, balancing multiple uses on 34 miles along San Diego Bay spanning five cities. Collecting no tax dollars, the Port manages a diverse portfolio to generate revenues that support vital public services and amenities. From cargo and cruise terminals to hotels and restaurants, from marinas to museums, from 22 public parks to countless events, the Port contributes to the region’s prosperity and remarkable way of life on a daily basis.

Другие новости по темам: Port of San Diego, Crowley, electric tugboat  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 July 13

15:25 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 3% in 6M’2021
15:03 Wärtsilä's LNG experience key to multi-engine order for new Italian ferry
14:20 New industry report addresses technical challenges as floating offshore wind progresses to commercial scale
13:47 Port of Szczecin-Świnoujście Jan-May 2021 volumes rose 13% YoY to 14.35mt
13:15 ABS publishes Guidance on reduced manning requirements for safe operations
12:33 Primorsk Universal Loading Complex obtains state expert approval
12:12 Bollinger christens ocean transport barge Holland for General Dynamics Electric Boat
11:49 Port of HaminaKotka announces changes to its price list
11:16 Self-lifting floating drilling rig towed in the Kola Bay by the pilots of Rosmorport’s Murmansk Branch
10:47 Port Houston posts results for June 2021
10:15 Crowley to build and operate the first fully electric U.S. tugboat
09:52 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 9.5% in H1’21
09:28 Oil prices start increasing
09:13 MABUX: bunker indexes may demonstrate slight downward changes on July 13
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of July 10

2021 July 12

18:36 Qatar Petroleum and KOGAS signs a 20-year SPA to supply 2 mln tons of LNG annually
18:02 Tallink Grupp’s new LNG-powered shuttle vessel Mystar to take place in Finland, Rauma Shipyard, on 12 August 2021
17:40 NBBB delivers fourth ASD-90 tug and recaps on the ASD-90 program
17:37 PLA urges public to share views on tidal Thames' future
17:09 NOVATEK reports preliminary operating data for Q2 and H1 of 2021
16:41 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier Leonid Pestrikov
16:04 TotalEnergies Marine Fuels and Mitsui O.S.K Lines move closer to operational service of first LNG bunker vessel
15:32 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg enhances its energy efficiency
15:13 APM Terminals Liberia celebrates investment in port operations
15:00 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 25,400 pmt
14:50 DFDS freight up 19% in June 2021
14:24 The flying Candela C-7 wins world's most prestigious electric speedboat race in Monaco
13:01 WinGD’s 6X72DF-2.1 with iCER technology chosen for sustainability and efficiency for newbuilds
12:36 Throughput of Russian seaports in 6M’2021 climbed by 0.3% (detalization)
12:01 Stena Line aim to reduce emissions by 5 % using AI
11:10 Aker Solutions awarded subsea contract offshore Norway
10:58 Throughput of Taganrog port in 6M’2021 climbed by 19% Y-o-Y
10:09 Wallaby Boats builds the first commercial boat equipped with a suspension system
09:54 Port of Rotterdam Authority installs the world’s first 3D-printed steel bollards on the new quay
09:45 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 6M’2021 fell by 5%, year-on-year
09:26 Oil market starts the week with the decrease of prices
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of July 9
08:58 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland to Venezuela, Cuba, Aruba, Curaçao & Bonaire
08:57 MABUX: bunker indexes may continue to increase on July 12

2021 July 11

16:27 Singapore retains top spot amongst world maritime centres for the eighth consecutive year
15:12 Allseas' vessel delivers a new module for Buzzard P2 development
14:27 CMA CGM to adjust SAFRAN service schedule
13:49 USCG rescues 5 people stranded on Otter Island
12:33 MPA's media statement on MSC Messina
11:36 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from Scotland to ECCA, the Caribbean & El Salvador
10:52 DNV and partners begin UK-US research project to investigate the application of wake steering on floating offshore wind farms
09:37 Peak Season Surcharge for cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland to Venezuela, Cuba, Aruba, Curaçao & Bonaire

2021 July 10

15:09 Grimaldi christens the Group's fifth of 12 hybrid ships
14:31 PCG, BFAR intercept boat loaded with ammonium nitrate, boxes of cigarettes in El Nido
13:29 USCG responds to aground cruise vessel near Canton, KY
12:11 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from India West Coast to North West Africa
11:37 APM Terminals Algeciras donates 32,000 euros to 9 non-profit associations from Campo de Gibraltar
10:51 KONGSBERG awarded contracts valued at 8.2 BNOK

2021 July 9

18:28 Throughput of Russian seaports in H1’2021 climbed by 0.3% Y-o-Y
18:00 Rosmorport announces tender for further construction of international terminal in Pionersky
17:41 Wärtsilä Navigational Simulator becomes first Interactive ‘instructor-led’ cloud training solution to gain new DNV Class D Certification
17:14 We’re seeing the preparation for the massive upswing in EV growth – ABB’s Bob Stojanovic
16:47 KN calls a tender for the acquisition of the FSRU
16:18 RCMP’S NURTC adds SEAMOR’S Chinook ROV to its program
16:00 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches RSD59 ship Alfa Aquilon