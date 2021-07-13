2021 July 13 09:52

Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 9.5% in H1’21

Image source: Russian Railways

Coal accounted for 52.5% of cargo bound for ports

Russian Railways says that loading of Russia’s export cargo bound for domestic ports totaled 176.7 million tonnes in January-June 2021, up 9.5%, year-on-year.



In the reporting period, loading of export cargo to the ports of the North-West Region totaled about 71.1 million tonnes (+9.9%), to the port of the Southern Region – about 46.5 million tonnes (+22.1%), to the port of the Far East Region – 58.9 million tonnes (+8.4%).



Coal accounted for 52.5%, oil cargo – 22.2%, ferrous metal – 6.9%, fertilizers – 5.9%, grain – 2.4%.



In the reporting period, loading of export coal grew by 17.4% to 92.7 million tonnes including about 49 million tonnes of coal bound for the Far East ports (+8%), 29.1 million tonnes - for the North-West ports (+14.1%) and 14.6 million tonnes - for the southern ports (up 1.8 times).