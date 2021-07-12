  The version for the print
  2021 July 12 18:36

    Qatar Petroleum and KOGAS signs a 20-year SPA to supply 2 mln tons of LNG annually

    Qatar Petroleum entered into a new, 20-year Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS) for the supply of 2 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG to the Republic of Korea, according to the company's release.

    Pursuant to the SPA, LNG supplies will commence in January 2025, and will be delivered to KOGAS’ LNG receiving terminals in the Republic of Korea. 

    Today’s signing comes almost 26 years following KOGAS’ signing of its first ever LNG SPA from Qatar. Qatar currently supplies KOGAS with more than 9 MTPA through long-term agreements, making it the largest supplier of LNG to the Republic of Korea.  

    Since 1999, Qatar Petroleum’s LNG ventures have delivered more than 2,500 LNG cargoes, totaling almost 185 million tons, to the Republic of Korea.​

  

