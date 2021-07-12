2021 July 12 16:41

Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier Leonid Pestrikov

Image source: Krasnoye Sormovo

On 7 July 2021, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) delivered the twenty fifth ship of Project RSD59. The ship named Leonid Pestrikov is the fifth ship in the series of nine RSD59 dry cargo carriers intended for Alfa LLC, says Marine Engineering Bureau, the series designer.

The ship ordered by State Transport Leasing Company is intended for shipping company Alfa.



Krasnoye Sormovo has already built 25 ships of RSD59 design with 4 more under construction and an option covering additional 11 units.

Nevsky Shipyard has delivered three RSD59 vessels with two more under construction. Okskaya Shipyard has signed a contract for 18 RSD59 vessels (eleven ships have been delivered).

Thus, the total order for RSD59 vessels is 63 vessels for the moment (39 ships built, 13 under construction, 11 contracted).

In December 2019, Krasnoye Sormovo and STLC signed new contracts on construction of nine dry cargo carriers to be operated by Alfa LLC. The Leonid Pestrikov was launched on 12 February 2021.

RSD59 ships of Volgo-Don Max class have the maximum dimensions to sail along the Volga-Don canal.

They are intended for transportation of general and dry bulk cargo (including grain), bundled and round timber, metal scrap, metal coils, oversize/overweight cargo, coal and dangerous goods of B class.

The vessel is designed for transportation of general, containerized cargo, timber, grain, oversize cargo and dangerous goods of B Class in R2 navigation area with waves up to 3% and standing off a place of shelter within 100 miles (distance between shelters should not exceed 200 miles), inland waterways of Russia (with some restrictions).

Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 140.88 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea DWT – 5,128/7,535 m; Cargo holds capacity – 11,292 m; Number of holds – two, River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.53 m, Endurance - 20/12 days.

Class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1.2) DG (bulk, pack).

Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb. Working design documentation was developed by Volga-Caspian Design Bureau.

Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.