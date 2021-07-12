2021 July 12 15:32

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg enhances its energy efficiency

From the beginning of the year, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC allocated more than RUB 10 million for modernization and uninterrupted operation of all its energy facilities. According to the company’s press release, the bulk of those resources was earmarked for upgrading of lighting equipment.

SP SPb replaced road lighting poles and installed modern LED lamps to enhance safety of vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the territory of the company as well as to ensure optimized use of energy. New lamps are much more efficient: their operation will reduce electricity consumption by 68%.

To improve lighting of berths and storage facilities the company earlier installed five floodlight towers.

Lighting modernization measures contribute to the comfort and safety of work and, consequently, to the final performance.

One of the company’s regular expenses in the energy segment is monthly maintenance of its energy accounting systems. The company has an automated information and measuring system of commercial electric power metering and an automated information and measuring system of technical resource management. The former is intended for actual energy consumption accounts payable. It is responsible for remote data collection, storage, processing and automatic transfer. The latter is for in-house audit of electricity, heating, cold and hot water consumption at all facilities of the port. Integrated involvement of those systems enhances energy and environmental efficiency of the company as allows for a sustainable use of resources.

