    Throughput of Russian seaports in 6M’2021 climbed by 0.3% (detalization)

    In H1’21, Russian seaports serviced 7,788 passengers, up 4.6 times, year-on-year

    In January-June 2021, seaports of Russia handled 412.1 million tonnes of cargo, up 0.3%, year-on-year, says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

    Handling of dry cargo totaled 200.8 million tonnes (+8.0%) including 101.5 million tonnes of coal (+17.8%), 30.4 million tonnes of containerized cargo (+6.7%), 17.1 million tonnes of grain (-3.1%), 9.2 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (-1.9%), 5.2 million tonnes of ore (-15.1%), 15.1 million tonnes of ferrous metal (+9.0%).

    Handling of liquid bulk cargo totaled 211.3 million tonnes (-6.0%) including 116.8 million tonnes of crude oil (-9.4%), 74.7 million tonnes of oil products (-1.9%), 17.3 million tonnes of liquefied gas (+3.5%) and 2.1 million tonnes of liquid food (-19.8%).

    Exports totaled 328.7 million tonnes (+1.4%), imports - 20.0 million tonnes (+11.8%), transit - 32.0 million tonnes (-1.0%), short-sea traffic – 31.4 million tonnes (-13.9%).

    Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 46.3 million tonnes (-1.7%) including 13.4 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+0.7%) and 32.9 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-2.7 %). The Pports of Murmansk handled 27.5 million tonnes (+0.1%), Sabetta – 13.9 million tonnes (-1.0%), Varandei – 2.3 million tonnes (-17.5%), Arkhangelsk – 1.5 million tonnes (-2.4%).

    Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 123.5 million tonnes (-3.4%) including 57.6 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+6.4%) and 65.9 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-10.7%). The ports of Ust-Luga handled 52.9 million tonnes (-1.7%), Big Port St. Petersburg - 30.6 million tonnes (+2.6%), Primorsk - 26.1 million tonnes (-11.5%), Vysotsk - 8.4 million tonnes (-6.4%).

    Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 125.5 million tonnes (+2.2%) including 53.4 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+11.3%) and 72.1 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-3.6%).  The ports of Novorossiysk handled 71.5 million tonnes (-2.7%), Taman - 16.5 million tonnes (up 1.6 times), Tuapse - 13.6 million tonnes (+0.6%), Rostov-on-Don - 7.3 million tonnes (-4.4%), Kavkaz – 7.2 million tonnes (-18.9%).

    Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 3.7 million tonnes (-12.2%) including 1.3 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-30.2%) and 2.4 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+1.4%). The port of Makhachkala handled 2.2 million tonnes (-15.8 %), Astrakhan - 1.2 million tonnes (-2.3%).

    Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 113.1 million tonnes (+3.9%) including 75.14 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+9.3%) and 37.96 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-5.4%). Vostochny Port handled 38.2 million tonnes (-2.0%), Vanino - 18.3 million tonnes (+12.9%), Vladivostok - 14.6 million tonnes (+28.7%), Nakhodka - 14.4 million tonnes (+6.3%), Prigorodnoye - 7.9 million tonnes (-5.9%), De-Kastri – 6.0 million tonnes (-12.2%).

    In H1’21, Russian seaports handled 7,788 passenger ships, up 4.6 times, year-on-year, passenger sea terminals serviced 3,587,400 people. The number of departing passengers totaled 3,475,300, arriving passengers – 110,600, transit passengers – 1,500.

    Most of passengers were serviced at dedicated passenger terminals of Sevastopol – 3,364,000, Yalta – 132,100, Sochi – 70,800.

