2021 July 12 10:58

Throughput of Taganrog port in 6M’2021 climbed by 19% Y-o-Y

In January-June 2021, sea transport hub of Taganrog handled 1.412 million tonnes of cargo (+19%, year-on-year), the Azov Sea Ports Administration told IAA PortNews.

In the reported period, handling of oil products rose by 10% to 407,000 tonnes, handling of ferrous metal surged 3.9 times to 358,000 tonnes while handling of grain fell by 20% to 332,000 tonnes, coal - by 22% to 209,000 tonnes.



Over the 6-month period, exports increased by 38% to 1.07 million tonnes, imports – by 60% to 15,000 tonnes while short-sea traffic dropped by 19% to 327,000 tonnes.



In the reported period, the Harbour Master’s office of port Taganrog registered 333 arrivals and 335 departures including port fleet vessels versus 311 arrivals and 304 departures in January-June 2020.