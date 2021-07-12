2021 July 12 11:10

Aker Solutions awarded subsea contract offshore Norway

Aker Solutions has secured a substantial contract from Aker BP to provide a subsea production system for the Kobra East & Gekko (KEG) field development, located in the Alvheim area of the North Sea, according to the company's release.

The scope covers a complete subsea production system including four horizontal subsea trees, three manifolds, control systems, three static subsea umbilicals, as well as associated tie-in equipment and installation work.

Work starts immediately and will involve Aker Solutions’ facilities in Brazil, Malaysia, Norway and the UK. Final deliveries are scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.

The development comprises the two discoveries Kobra East and Gekko. The field will be developed as a subsea tie-back of approximately eight kilometers to the Alvheim FPSO, which is located in the Norwegian part of the central North Sea near the UK border. Aker BP expects that CO2 emissions per barrel will be cut in half and oil production from the Alvheim FPSO will double when KEG comes on stream.



Aker Solutions delivers integrated solutions, products and services to the global energy industry. We enable low-carbon oil and gas production and develop renewable solutions to meet future energy needs. By combining innovative digital solutions and predictable project execution we accelerate the transition to sustainable energy production. Aker Solutions employs approximately 14,000 people in more than 20 countries.