2021 July 12 09:45

Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 6M’2021 fell by 5%, year-on-year

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

The port handled 9.6 million tonnes of cargo

In January-June 2021, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 9.562 million tonnes of cargo which is 5% less, year-on-year, says the port’s statistics.



In the reported period, handling of oil products rose by 19%, year-on-year, to 3.262 million tonnes while handling of grain decreased by 13% to 3.19 million tonnes.

In the first half of 2021, exports fell by 1% to 5.798 million tonnes, short-sea traffic – by 39% to 1.033 million tonnes, while transit climbed by 2% to 2.368 million tonnes.

In January-June 2021, Rostov-on-Don Harbour Master’s Office registered 3,080 arrivals and 3,104 departures including port fleet vessels versus 3,536 arrivals and 3,563 departures in January-June 2020.

In January-December 2020, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 26 million tonnes of cargo (+13%, year-on-year), says the port’s statistics.

Related links:

Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2020 grew by 13% Y-o-Y >>>>