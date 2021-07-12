  The version for the print
    Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 6M’2021 fell by 5%, year-on-year

    Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

    The port handled 9.6 million tonnes of cargo

    In January-June 2021, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 9.562 million tonnes of cargo which is 5% less, year-on-year, says the port’s statistics.

    In the reported period, handling of oil products rose by 19%, year-on-year, to 3.262 million tonnes while handling of grain decreased by 13% to 3.19 million tonnes.

    In the first half of 2021, exports fell by 1% to 5.798 million tonnes, short-sea traffic – by 39% to 1.033 million tonnes, while transit climbed by 2% to 2.368 million tonnes.

    In January-June 2021, Rostov-on-Don Harbour Master’s Office registered 3,080 arrivals and 3,104 departures including port fleet vessels versus 3,536 arrivals and 3,563 departures in January-June 2020.

    In January-December 2020, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 26 million tonnes of cargo (+13%, year-on-year), says the port’s statistics.

