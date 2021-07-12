-
2021 July 12 08:58
CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland to Venezuela, Cuba, Aruba, Curaçao & Bonaire
CMA CGM informs its customers of the following Peak Season Surcharge (applicable on short term contracts only):
Origin : From North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland
Destination : To Venezuela, Cuba, Aruba, Curaçao & Bonaire
Amount EUR 200 per TEU (all types)
Date of application: August 1st, 2021, date of loading in the origin ports until further notice (August 10th, 2021 for shipments to Venezuela)0 Links
