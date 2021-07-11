2021 July 11 15:12

Allseas' vessel delivers a new module for Buzzard P2 development

Pioneering Spirit has safely delivered another payload of a busy 2021 lift campaign, the new module for CNOOC International’s Buzzard Phase II development in the North Sea’s Outer Moray Firth, east of Scotland.



The 516-tonne unit was loaded on board directly from the Worley Rosenberg fabrication facility in the heart of Stavanger, Norway, transported to the field and subsequently installed on the southwest corner of the Buzzard production platform for hook up and commissioning.



Housing process, utilities and controls equipment, the 27 m long, 18 m tall topsides module is part of an expansion of the existing Buzzard field development.



The Buzzard job follows two topsides removals in the Irish Sea, the installation of a 105-km gas pipeline in Danish waters and a jacket removal in Norwegian waters. Next up is Pioneering Spirit’s maiden offshore wind platform installation job.