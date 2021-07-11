2021 July 11 14:27

CMA CGM to adjust SAFRAN service schedule

CMA CGM informs its customers about temporary adjustments to come on its SAFRAN service connecting Europe to East Coast South America.



Due to an accident that led to the damage of her hull in Santos, m/v CAP SAN ANTONIO EW99S is now under repair in Santos until July 16th, 2021.

Therefore, m/v CAP SAN ANTONIO voy. 0EW9PS1MA will be a void sailing in roundtrip.

Proforma dates are the following:

NB voyage: Santos, July 15th, 2021

SB voyage: Rotterdam, July 29th, 2021

Contingency plan and revised schedule will be issued once the release of the vessel out of Santos will be confirmed.