2021 July 11 11:36

CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from Scotland to ECCA, the Caribbean & El Salvador

In a continued effort to provide our customers with reliable and efficient services, CMA CGM informs its customers of the following Peak Season Surcharge (applicable on short term contracts only):



Origin : From Greenock & Grangemouth, Scotland

Destination : To East Coast Central America, the Caribbean & El Salvador

Amount EUR 200 per TEU (all types)

Date of application: August 1st, 2021, date of loading in the origin ports until further notice (August 10th, 2021 for shipments to Colombia, Panama, Venezuela & Puerto Rico)