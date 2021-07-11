-
2021 July 11 11:36
CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from Scotland to ECCA, the Caribbean & El Salvador
In a continued effort to provide our customers with reliable and efficient services, CMA CGM informs its customers of the following Peak Season Surcharge (applicable on short term contracts only):
Origin : From Greenock & Grangemouth, Scotland
Destination : To East Coast Central America, the Caribbean & El Salvador
Amount EUR 200 per TEU (all types)
Date of application: August 1st, 2021, date of loading in the origin ports until further notice (August 10th, 2021 for shipments to Colombia, Panama, Venezuela & Puerto Rico)
