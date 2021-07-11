2021 July 11 12:33

MPA's media statement on MSC Messina

In response to media queries, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) confirmed that the Liberia-registered container ship, MSC MESSINA (MM), has arrived in Singapore.



A fire had occurred in the engine room of MM on 25 June 2021 in the Bay of Bengal, while MM was enroute from Sri Lanka to Singapore. After the fire was put out, MM was towed to Singapore for repairs and cargo operations. MM arrived in Singapore on 6 July 2021 to discharge containers, and is now in the shipyard for repair works. MPA also facilitated the repatriation of the body of a deceased crew member to his country of domicile.



Six members of the MM crew are currently serving their 14-day Stay Home Notice (SHN) at an SHN Dedicated Facility. They will return to the ship upon completion of the SHN and negative PCR tests, and thereafter be placed under Rostered Routing Testing. The agent has made arrangements for the remaining crew to sign off and return to their country of domicile.



MPA and the Port of Singapore will continue to do our part for the shipping and maritime community.