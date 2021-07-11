  The version for the print
  2021 July 11 09:37

    Peak Season Surcharge for cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland to Venezuela, Cuba, Aruba, Curaçao & Bonaire

    In a continued effort to provide its customers with reliable and efficient services, CMA CGM announces of the following Peak Season Surcharge (applicable on short term contracts only):

    Origin : From North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland
    Destination : To Venezuela, Cuba, Aruba, Curaçao & Bonaire
    Amount EUR 200 per TEU (all types)
    Date of application: August 1st, 2021, date of loading in the origin ports until further notice (August 10th, 2021 for shipments to Venezuela)

 News for a day...
2021 July 11

12:33 MPA's media statement on MSC Messina
11:36 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from Scotland to ECCA, the Caribbean & El Salvador
10:52 DNV and partners begin UK-US research project to investigate the application of wake steering on floating offshore wind farms
2021 July 10

15:09 Grimaldi christens the Group's fifth of 12 hybrid ships
14:31 PCG, BFAR intercept boat loaded with ammonium nitrate, boxes of cigarettes in El Nido
13:29 USCG responds to aground cruise vessel near Canton, KY
12:11 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from India West Coast to North West Africa
11:37 APM Terminals Algeciras donates 32,000 euros to 9 non-profit associations from Campo de Gibraltar
10:51 KONGSBERG awarded contracts valued at 8.2 BNOK

2021 July 9

18:28 Throughput of Russian seaports in H1’2021 climbed by 0.3% Y-o-Y
18:00 Rosmorport announces tender for further construction of international terminal in Pionersky
17:41 Wärtsilä Navigational Simulator becomes first Interactive ‘instructor-led’ cloud training solution to gain new DNV Class D Certification
17:14 We’re seeing the preparation for the massive upswing in EV growth – ABB’s Bob Stojanovic
16:47 KN calls a tender for the acquisition of the FSRU
16:18 RCMP’S NURTC adds SEAMOR’S Chinook ROV to its program
16:00 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches RSD59 ship Alfa Aquilon
15:42 TechnipFMC awarded a significant integrated EPCI contract for Tullow’s Jubilee South East Development, Ghana
15:27 Damen & Conrad Shipyard enter license agreement to build first US Multi Cats for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
14:50 Oboronlogistics' vessels receive new software
14:48 First of new Damen Shoalbuster 3514 SD DP2 class named in ceremony at Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld
14:26 Hiab receives large MOFFETT order in the US
14:08 Associated British Ports welcomes new £1 million state-of-the-art pilot launch vessel to the Humber
13:42 DP World broadens logistics reach in Africa with proposed acquisition of Imperial Logistics
13:12 Turkish shipping company signs up fleet to Kongsberg Digital's Vessel Insight
12:51 Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky to build five tugboats of Project Т3150
12:33 Hyundai orders world’s first ME-GA
12:10 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
11:42 Caterpillar extends series of versatile, power-dense CG170B gas generator sets with two new power nodes
11:03 Borealis completes inaugural sailing with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines as she prepares for rest of ‘Welcome Back’ programme from Liverpool
10:46 Navigation practice on Rosmorport's sailing boat Mir came to end for 126 cadets
10:19 TES starts large facility in Rotterdam to recycle batteries from electric vehicles
09:54 Sovcomflot expands business portfolio with TotalEnergies
09:42 MABUX: bunker indexes may increase on July 09
09:30 Oil prices show no common dynamics
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of July 8

2021 July 8

18:21 Solstad secures multiple contracts of 1,000 vessel days
18:02 HyperloopTT and HHLA present HyperPort at ITS World Congress
18:02 Dr. Jessica Nilsson is the new Chair of PAME Working Group within the Arctic Council
17:53 SPEED organizes TomorrowPorts, the event for smart port innovators
17:27 Port of Antwerp awards breakbulk concession
17:22 Explosion at Jebel Ali port
16:58 Environmental indicators of Vostochny Port in 1H’21 comply with ecological standards
16:35 NCSP Group announces results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
16:12 Electric Boats & Ships: five key battery suppliers, identifies IDTechEx
15:54 Jan De Nul orders innovative motion-compensated pile gripper for its floating installation vessel Les Alizés
15:39 KONGSBERG’S integrated wind turbine installation vessel technology chosen by COSCO
15:13 Maintenance works scheduled at Yamal LNG
14:45 Old vessels should be scrapped, not neglected – Mikhail Mishustin
14:21 Volvo Penta expands its DPI Aquamatic sterndrive to a wider range of vessels
13:32 Safe Bulkers to acquire a Kamsarmax newbuild vessel
13:24 ABS 3D-Class Process supports barge modification by Stillwater Marine Services
13:02 DeloPorts increased capacity of green power energy in its circuits
12:40 RF state border checkpoint within KSK territory passed compliance verification
12:18 Callan Marine performs maintenance dredging at Bolivar Ferry Terminal
11:59 Lithuania and Ukraine to develop economic relations through seaports of both countries
11:03 Ørsted awarded 1,148 MW offshore wind contract in New Jersey, fully utilizing its Ocean Wind lease area
10:46 Baltic Ports Organization joins Hydrogen Europe
10:27 HII to acquire Alion Science and Technology – enhancing its national security solutions portfolio
09:41 Crude oil futures prices do not show any firm trend