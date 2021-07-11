2021 July 11 09:37

Peak Season Surcharge for cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland to Venezuela, Cuba, Aruba, Curaçao & Bonaire

In a continued effort to provide its customers with reliable and efficient services, CMA CGM announces of the following Peak Season Surcharge (applicable on short term contracts only):



Origin : From North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland

Destination : To Venezuela, Cuba, Aruba, Curaçao & Bonaire

Amount EUR 200 per TEU (all types)

Date of application: August 1st, 2021, date of loading in the origin ports until further notice (August 10th, 2021 for shipments to Venezuela)