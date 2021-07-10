-
CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from India West Coast to North West Africa
CMA CGM Group wishes to inform its clients of the following Peak Season Surcharge (PSS):
Origin: From Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Mangalore, Tuticorin, Cochin, Marmagao & Hazira
Destination: To Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea (Conakry), Sierra Leone, Liberia, Côte d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Togo, Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau & Sao Tome
Cargo: 20'ST Dry
Quantum: USD 750 per 20'ST
Application: From July 21st, 2021 (B/L date & ICD handover date) until further notice
