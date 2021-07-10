2021 July 10 12:11

CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from India West Coast to North West Africa

CMA CGM Group wishes to inform its clients of the following Peak Season Surcharge (PSS):



Origin: From Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Mangalore, Tuticorin, Cochin, Marmagao & Hazira

Destination: To Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea (Conakry), Sierra Leone, Liberia, Côte d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Togo, Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau & Sao Tome

Cargo: 20'ST Dry

Quantum: USD 750 per 20'ST

Application: From July 21st, 2021 (B/L date & ICD handover date) until further notice