-
2021 July 9 18:28
Throughput of Russian seaports in H1’2021 climbed by 0.3% Y-o-Y
The half-year results have interrupted the decrease
|18:28
|18:00
|Rosmorport announces tender for further construction of international terminal in Pionersky
|17:41
|Wärtsilä Navigational Simulator becomes first Interactive ‘instructor-led’ cloud training solution to gain new DNV Class D Certification
|17:14
|We’re seeing the preparation for the massive upswing in EV growth – ABB’s Bob Stojanovic
|16:47
|KN calls a tender for the acquisition of the FSRU
|16:18
|RCMP’S NURTC adds SEAMOR’S Chinook ROV to its program
|16:00
|Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches RSD59 ship Alfa Aquilon
|15:42
|TechnipFMC awarded a significant integrated EPCI contract for Tullow’s Jubilee South East Development, Ghana
|15:27
|Damen & Conrad Shipyard enter license agreement to build first US Multi Cats for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
|14:50
|Oboronlogistics' vessels receive new software
|14:48
|First of new Damen Shoalbuster 3514 SD DP2 class named in ceremony at Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld
|14:26
|Hiab receives large MOFFETT order in the US
|14:08
|Associated British Ports welcomes new £1 million state-of-the-art pilot launch vessel to the Humber
|13:42
|DP World broadens logistics reach in Africa with proposed acquisition of Imperial Logistics
|13:12
|Turkish shipping company signs up fleet to Kongsberg Digital's Vessel Insight
|12:51
|Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky to build five tugboats of Project Т3150
|12:33
|Hyundai orders world’s first ME-GA
|12:10
|GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
|11:42
|Caterpillar extends series of versatile, power-dense CG170B gas generator sets with two new power nodes
|11:03
|Borealis completes inaugural sailing with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines as she prepares for rest of ‘Welcome Back’ programme from Liverpool
|10:46
|Navigation practice on Rosmorport's sailing boat Mir came to end for 126 cadets
|10:19
|TES starts large facility in Rotterdam to recycle batteries from electric vehicles
|09:54
|Sovcomflot expands business portfolio with TotalEnergies
|09:42
|MABUX: bunker indexes may increase on July 09
|09:30
|Oil prices show no common dynamics
|09:16
|Baltic Dry Index as of July 8
|18:21
|Solstad secures multiple contracts of 1,000 vessel days
|18:02
|HyperloopTT and HHLA present HyperPort at ITS World Congress
|18:02
|Dr. Jessica Nilsson is the new Chair of PAME Working Group within the Arctic Council
|17:53
|SPEED organizes TomorrowPorts, the event for smart port innovators
|17:27
|Port of Antwerp awards breakbulk concession
|17:22
|Explosion at Jebel Ali port
|16:58
|Environmental indicators of Vostochny Port in 1H’21 comply with ecological standards
|16:35
|NCSP Group announces results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
|16:12
|Electric Boats & Ships: five key battery suppliers, identifies IDTechEx
|15:54
|Jan De Nul orders innovative motion-compensated pile gripper for its floating installation vessel Les Alizés
|15:39
|KONGSBERG’S integrated wind turbine installation vessel technology chosen by COSCO
|15:13
|Maintenance works scheduled at Yamal LNG
|14:45
|Old vessels should be scrapped, not neglected – Mikhail Mishustin
|14:21
|Volvo Penta expands its DPI Aquamatic sterndrive to a wider range of vessels
|13:32
|Safe Bulkers to acquire a Kamsarmax newbuild vessel
|13:24
|ABS 3D-Class Process supports barge modification by Stillwater Marine Services
|13:02
|DeloPorts increased capacity of green power energy in its circuits
|12:40
|RF state border checkpoint within KSK territory passed compliance verification
|12:18
|Callan Marine performs maintenance dredging at Bolivar Ferry Terminal
|11:59
|Lithuania and Ukraine to develop economic relations through seaports of both countries
|11:03
|Ørsted awarded 1,148 MW offshore wind contract in New Jersey, fully utilizing its Ocean Wind lease area
|10:46
|Baltic Ports Organization joins Hydrogen Europe
|10:27
|HII to acquire Alion Science and Technology – enhancing its national security solutions portfolio
|09:41
|Crude oil futures prices do not show any firm trend
|09:19
|Baltic Dry Index as of Jul 7
|09:14
|HHLA TK Estonia’s container cranes arrived in Muuga Harbour
|09:07
|MABUX: bunker indexes may continue to decline on July 08
|18:19
|NKCS launches EEXI support service
|18:02
|Minesweeper Valentin Pikul of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet held exercises in the Kerch Strait
|17:48
|Edda Wind selects MacGregor for a further two offshore wind service vessels
|17:31
|Carnival Cruise Line makes first visits to Caribbean ports in 16 months with calls at Mahogany Bay and Amber Cove
|17:19
|Beibu Gulf Port selects CyberLogitec's OPUS Terminal to align its operations for Qinzhou Fully Automated Terminal
|17:00
|RFC increased deep processing on board of fishing vessels by over 20% in H1'2021
|16:40
|International Naval and Air Forces Leaders speaking at the 2nd International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference in Accra 7-8 July