    Throughput of Russian seaports in H1’2021 climbed by 0.3% Y-o-Y

    In January-June 2021, Russian seaports handled 412.13 million tonnes of cargo, up 0.3% year-on-year, says the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

    In the reported period, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 8.0% to 200.78 million tonnes while handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 6% to 211.35 million tonnes.

    Throughput of seaports in the Arctic Basin fell by 1.7% to 46.27 million tonnes including 13.36 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+0.7%) and 32.91 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-2.7%).

    Throughput of seaports in the Baltic Basin fell 3.4% to 123.54 million tonnes including 57.6 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+6.4%) and 65.94 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-10.7%).
     
    Throughput of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin rose by 2.2% to 125.55 million tonnes including 53.42 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+11.3%) and 72.13 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-3.6%).
     
    Throughput of seaports in the Caspian Basin fell by 12.2% to 3.67 million tonnes including 1.26 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (- 30.2%) and 2.41 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+1.4%).

    Throughput of seaports in the Far East Basin continues growing. In the reported period it totaled 113.1 million tonnes (+3.9%) including 75.14 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+9.3%) and 37.96 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-5.4%).

    According to Rosmorrechflot, cargo handling in the ports of the Russian Federation had been growing for more than 23 years before May 2020 when anti-COVID19 restrictions began affecting both global and national economy with the transport sector in particular.

 News for a day...
18:00 Rosmorport announces tender for further construction of international terminal in Pionersky
17:41 Wärtsilä Navigational Simulator becomes first Interactive ‘instructor-led’ cloud training solution to gain new DNV Class D Certification
17:14 We’re seeing the preparation for the massive upswing in EV growth – ABB’s Bob Stojanovic
16:47 KN calls a tender for the acquisition of the FSRU
16:18 RCMP’S NURTC adds SEAMOR’S Chinook ROV to its program
16:00 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches RSD59 ship Alfa Aquilon
15:42 TechnipFMC awarded a significant integrated EPCI contract for Tullow’s Jubilee South East Development, Ghana
15:27 Damen & Conrad Shipyard enter license agreement to build first US Multi Cats for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
14:50 Oboronlogistics' vessels receive new software
14:48 First of new Damen Shoalbuster 3514 SD DP2 class named in ceremony at Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld
14:26 Hiab receives large MOFFETT order in the US
14:08 Associated British Ports welcomes new £1 million state-of-the-art pilot launch vessel to the Humber
13:42 DP World broadens logistics reach in Africa with proposed acquisition of Imperial Logistics
13:12 Turkish shipping company signs up fleet to Kongsberg Digital's Vessel Insight
12:51 Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky to build five tugboats of Project Т3150
12:33 Hyundai orders world’s first ME-GA
12:10 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
11:42 Caterpillar extends series of versatile, power-dense CG170B gas generator sets with two new power nodes
11:03 Borealis completes inaugural sailing with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines as she prepares for rest of ‘Welcome Back’ programme from Liverpool
10:46 Navigation practice on Rosmorport's sailing boat Mir came to end for 126 cadets
10:19 TES starts large facility in Rotterdam to recycle batteries from electric vehicles
09:54 Sovcomflot expands business portfolio with TotalEnergies
09:42 MABUX: bunker indexes may increase on July 09
09:30 Oil prices show no common dynamics
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of July 8

2021 July 8

18:21 Solstad secures multiple contracts of 1,000 vessel days
18:02 HyperloopTT and HHLA present HyperPort at ITS World Congress
18:02 Dr. Jessica Nilsson is the new Chair of PAME Working Group within the Arctic Council
17:53 SPEED organizes TomorrowPorts, the event for smart port innovators
17:27 Port of Antwerp awards breakbulk concession
17:22 Explosion at Jebel Ali port
16:58 Environmental indicators of Vostochny Port in 1H’21 comply with ecological standards
16:35 NCSP Group announces results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
16:12 Electric Boats & Ships: five key battery suppliers, identifies IDTechEx
15:54 Jan De Nul orders innovative motion-compensated pile gripper for its floating installation vessel Les Alizés
15:39 KONGSBERG’S integrated wind turbine installation vessel technology chosen by COSCO
15:13 Maintenance works scheduled at Yamal LNG
14:45 Old vessels should be scrapped, not neglected – Mikhail Mishustin
14:21 Volvo Penta expands its DPI Aquamatic sterndrive to a wider range of vessels
13:32 Safe Bulkers to acquire a Kamsarmax newbuild vessel
13:24 ABS 3D-Class Process supports barge modification by Stillwater Marine Services
13:02 DeloPorts increased capacity of green power energy in its circuits
12:40 RF state border checkpoint within KSK territory passed compliance verification
12:18 Callan Marine performs maintenance dredging at Bolivar Ferry Terminal
11:59 Lithuania and Ukraine to develop economic relations through seaports of both countries
11:03 Ørsted awarded 1,148 MW offshore wind contract in New Jersey, fully utilizing its Ocean Wind lease area
10:46 Baltic Ports Organization joins Hydrogen Europe
10:27 HII to acquire Alion Science and Technology – enhancing its national security solutions portfolio
09:41 Crude oil futures prices do not show any firm trend
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of Jul 7
09:14 HHLA TK Estonia’s container cranes arrived in Muuga Harbour
09:07 MABUX: bunker indexes may continue to decline on July 08

2021 July 7

18:19 NKCS launches EEXI support service
18:02 Minesweeper Valentin Pikul of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet held exercises in the Kerch Strait
17:48 Edda Wind selects MacGregor for a further two offshore wind service vessels
17:31 Carnival Cruise Line makes first visits to Caribbean ports in 16 months with calls at Mahogany Bay and Amber Cove
17:19 Beibu Gulf Port selects CyberLogitec's OPUS Terminal to align its operations for Qinzhou Fully Automated Terminal
17:00 RFC increased deep processing on board of fishing vessels by over 20% in H1'2021
16:40 International Naval and Air Forces Leaders speaking at the 2nd International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference in Accra 7-8 July