2021 July 9 17:41

Wärtsilä Navigational Simulator becomes first Interactive ‘instructor-led’ cloud training solution to gain new DNV Class D Certification

Wärtsilä Voyage’s NTPRO (Navi-Trainer Professional 5000) navigational simulator has attained certification according to the new DNV Class D standard for cloud-based simulators — making it the first certified cloud solution that offers both interactive instructor-led and student-led training. With this, the navigational simulator now has full compliance (Class A, B, C, D) with DNV’s ST-0033 Maritime Simulator Systems standard.



As the maritime industry works to identify what learning events can be effectively conducted remotely and what requires a physical presence or team interactions at a training facility, Wärtsilä Cloud solutions are certified to provide both the interactive exercise control required for mandatory (STCW) training and examination, as well as the self-directed detached exercise and assessment that can be undertaken to enhance or supplement Instructor controlled simulations. Together these simulation solutions and associated value-added services equip the training providers with all the tools needed to develop effective and targeted blended learning courses that can be considered for flag or other industry approvals.



“The Class D cloud simulator standards are essentially the same as the Class C classroom simulator standards. Since we use the same technology platforms in our Cloud Simulation solutions as we do for physical classroom Class C simulators, and provide both instructor-led as well as self-directed exercises, we already had all the necessary functional to meet and exceed the simulator standards for STCW as well as more advanced training applications,” says Johan Ekvall, Head of Product, Simulation and Training at Wärtsilä Voyage.



Moreover, Wärtsilä Voyage’s Cloud Simulation is a managed service that has received Product Certification from DNV, meaning that training providers using the service do not need to apply for a ‘Product Certificate’ themselves as they typically do with a physical simulator in their training centre.



Official recognition of cloud-learning efficacy



The stringent lockdown measures during the pandemic accelerated the adoption of cloud training services in the last one and a half years. And given the enormous flexibility and efficiency it inherently creates, Wärtsilä Voyage expects cloud-based simulator solutions to become an industry staple.



“The new standard for cloud training only further facilitates realisation of the value created by remote simulation and learning. It represents a further positive step in the ongoing transition towards blended learning within the maritime educational industry, officially verifying that Wärtsilä online simulation meets or exceeds the already established, and globally recognised requirements for seafarer certification,” adds Ekvall.



“Enabling instruction and training courses via personal computers, laptops and mobile devices, from anywhere and at any time has considerably increased the possibilities for shipping companies, institutes and their learners, offering the utmost flexibility and efficiency in maritime training. We strongly believe blended learning platforms are the future of maritime training.”