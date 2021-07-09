2021 July 9 16:00

Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches RSD59 ship Alfa Aquilon

The ship ordered by State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) is intended for Alfa LLC



On 9 July 2021, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) launched the Alfa Aquilon, its twenty ninth dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59, says Marine Engineering Bureau, the series designer.



The ship ordered by State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) and intended for Alfa LLC was laid down on 10 December 2020.



Krasnoye Sormovo has already built 25 ships of RSD59 design with 4 more under construction and an option covering additional 11 units. The ships are to be delivered to the customer by the end of 2022.

Nevsky Shipyard has delivered three RSD59 vessels with two more under construction. Okskaya Shipyard has signed a contract for 18 RSD59 vessels (ninw ships have been delivered). Thus, the total order for RSD59 vessels is 63 vessels for the moment (39 ships built, 13 under construction, 11 in option).

Vessels of Project RSD59 are designed for transportation of general and dry bulk cargo (including grain), bundled and round timber, metal scrap, metal coils, oversize/overweight cargo, coal and dangerous goods of B class in R2 navigation area with waves up to 3% and standing off a place of shelter within 100 miles (distance between shelters should not exceed 200 miles), inland waterways of Russia (with some restrictions).

Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 140.88 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.5 m, number of holds – 2, endurance - 20/12 days.

Class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1.2) DG (bulk, pack).



Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.