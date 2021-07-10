2021 July 10 11:37

APM Terminals Algeciras donates 32,000 euros to 9 non-profit associations from Campo de Gibraltar

The company resumes the Social Action Awards ceremony after an atypical year due to the pandemic, with a limited attendance event with non-profit associations, sponsors and APM Terminals Algeciras Management Team.



In July 2021, APM Terminals Algeciras resumed the award ceremony for its annual Social Action Awards. The event was organised in line with the indications of the health authorities, with reduced attendance and only with the presence of the representatives of the non-profit associations, their sponsors and selected members of the Management Team of the company, in which the symbolic checks have been delivered to the 9 award-winning associations and initiatives of the Bay of Gibraltar area.



“For us, the Social Action Awards are very important, because they allow us to thank the winning associations for the work they do, despite the difficulties,” said Keld Pedersen, Managing Director, West-Med Hubs at APM Terminals.



In this eighth edition of the Social Action Awards, APM Terminals Algeciras has awarded 32,000 euros to different projects, which this year are focused on caring for the sick, preventing addictions, caring for the elderly and assisting people with financial difficulties.



The winners of 2021



One of the winning groups in the 2021 edition is Coordinadora Barrio Vivo, sponsored by Emilio Checa to develop sports and leisure activities for young people at risk of social exclusion. Next to that, the award given to Asociación Cultural León de Juda, sponsored by Julio Martinez Trujillo, will serve to support his work at the Botafuegos Penitentiary Center.



In addition, the Asociación de Esclerosis Multiple del Campo de Gibraltar, sponsored by Rosa León, will purchase rehabilitation equipment and a defibrillator with the donation of APM Terminals Algeciras. The Asociación Comarcal de Minusvalidos del Campo de Gibraltar will be able to purchase materials to teach a craft bookbinding workshop, and the Asociación de Ataxias (AGATA), sponsored by Rosario Ramos Blanquer, will buy furniture and an air conditioning unit for the premises where they hold workshops for people with disabilities.



About APM Terminals



APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. We’re uniquely positioned to help both shipping line and landside customers grow their business and achieve better supply chain efficiency, flexibility and dependability. APM Terminals' team of 22,000 industry professionals is focused on delivering the operational excellence and solutions businesses require to reach their potential. The 75 terminals in global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 11.5 million moves per year. APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.